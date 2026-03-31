President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Sixth South Africa Investment Conference, 31 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, address the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Launched in 2018 by President Ramaphosa, the South Africa Investment Conference has become the country’s premier platform for attracting both domestic and international investors, and for showcasing South Africa’s investment potential and sustained economic reforms.

The South Africa Investment Conference is the country’s flagship platform to position South Africa as a credible, competitive and forward-looking investment destination in a rapidly changing global economy.

Anchored in the theme “Invest. Partner. Prosper.”, the Conference brings together government, global investors, development finance institutions and strategic partners to advance investment-led growth and strengthen South Africa’s role as a gateway for investment into the African continent.

The Investment Conference is structured as a coherent investment platform that moves from reform credibility to investor confidence, to deployable opportunities and long-term global partnerships, ensuring alignment between South Africa’s domestic development priorities and international investment interests.

The 2026 conference marks a strategic transition from high-level planning to a focused phase of delivery, as government accelerates the implementation of investment commitments.

The conference aims to mobilise investors as South Africa targets an additional R2 trillion in investment commitments over the next five years, building on the success of the first five conferences which collectively secured R1.5 trillion in commitments, with over R600 billion already invested in the economy.

These investments have contributed to the establishment of new factories, mines and industrial facilities, playing a critical role in advancing South Africa’s socio-economic development through job creation, poverty reduction and efforts to address inequality.

Held under the framework of the “3Ds” — Digitisation, Decarbonisation and Diversification — the conference positions South Africa as a competitive, reforming and future-focused economy, while highlighting opportunities in technology, clean energy and expanded trade partnerships across the African continent.

The conference also serves as the formal launch platform of South Africa’s Second Investment Drive and is aligned with the priorities of the 7th Administration, including inclusive economic growth, employment creation, infrastructure development and economic reform.

The conference takes place at a time of improved investor confidence, underpinned by progress in key structural reforms, including enhanced energy reliability, infrastructure development and economic recovery initiatives.

President Ramaphosa will address the conference as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President -

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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