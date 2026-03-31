Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses Africa for Africa Leadership Summit in Centurion, 31 Mar
The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will deliver a keynote address at the Africa for Africa Leadership Summit on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, in Centurion, under the theme Empowering Leaders, Advancing Inclusion: Economic Rights For All where African leaders will convene to advance a continent-led development agenda focused on inclusive growth, economic transformation, and social justice.
This summit will bring together leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to explore how inclusive leadership can drive equitable economic participation, aligning with international human rights frameworks and sustainable development objectives.
While addressing the following fundamental issues: the intrinsic link between economic inclusion and human rights; Showcase leadership models that have successfully advanced inclusive economic policies; Foster cross-sector collaboration to address structural inequalities; and develop actionable recommendations for integrating economic inclusion
into leadership agendas.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026
Time: 09h00-14h00
Venue: Eco-Park Conference Centre, Centurion
Media Enquiries Contact:
Cassius Selala
Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
Cell: 060 534 0672
#GovZAUpdates
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