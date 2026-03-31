Public Service Commission briefs media on release of the Pulse Bulletin, 31 Mar
The Public Service Commission (PSC) will publish its Quarterly Bulletin, The Pulse of the Public Service, covering the period 01 October 2025 to 31 March 2026.
This edition will highlight, among other topics:
- A comprehensive study on Hybrid Work Arrangements in the Public Service, including key findings and recommendations.
- A Thought Leadership Webinar themed “Optimising Artificial Intelligence in the Management of Legal Matters and Labour Disputes.”
- Strengthening governance through collaboration, drawing insights from China’s modernization journey with comparative analysis.
- Reinforcing integrity as a cornerstone in the fight against corruption.
- Addressing the issue of supplier non-payment.
- An overview of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 December 2025.
Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 01 April 2026
Time: 10:00 – 11:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
The briefing will also be live-streamed via the PSC Facebook page (facebook.com/OPSCSA) and Government social media platforms, ensuring accessibility for public servants and the wider public.
Live streaming links:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Media RSVPs:
Ayanda Mtshizana
Cell: 074 533 0444
Enquiries:
Zodwa Mtsweni
Cell: 076 554 8890
#GovZAUpdates
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