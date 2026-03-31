Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa engages ZCC leadership on road safety campaign ahead of Easter holidays, 31 Mar

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa for a meeting and engagement with the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leadership, Dr. Barnabas Lekganyane, at the ZCC Moria Headquarters on Tuesday, 31 March 2026 ahead of the Easter period.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Time: 10H00

Venue: Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Moria Headquarters

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/ maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/ masalei@dot.gov.za

Media contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za