Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa engages ZCC leadership on road safety campaign ahead of Easter holidays, 31 Mar
Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa for a meeting and engagement with the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leadership, Dr. Barnabas Lekganyane, at the ZCC Moria Headquarters on Tuesday, 31 March 2026 ahead of the Easter period.
Details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026
Time: 10H00
Venue: Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Moria Headquarters
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/ maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/ masalei@dot.gov.za
Media contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
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