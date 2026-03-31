Minister Pemmy Majodina releases Green Drop Report and progress updates on Blue and No Drop Programmes, 31 Mar

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, will on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, release the Green Drop Report, alongside progress reports on the Blue Drop and No Drop programmes, providing a comprehensive update on South Africa’s drinking water quality, service provision and wastewater management.

The Blue Drop, Green Drop and No Drop Certification programmes are key regulatory tools of the Department of Water and Sanitation, designed to drive excellence and accountability across municipalities. These incentive-based programmes assess performance in drinking water quality, wastewater treatment, as well as water conservation and demand management.

The Green Drop Report will provide an in-depth evaluation of wastewater management across municipalities, while the Blue Drop and No Drop progress reports will track improvements and ongoing challenges in drinking water quality and water use efficiency.

Together, these reports will deliver a clear, evidence-based snapshot of how municipalities are meeting their constitutional obligations to provide reliable water and sanitation services. They will also recognise high-performing Water Services Authorities, identify areas of concern, and outline targeted interventions to strengthen regulation and support struggling municipalities.

As the sector regulator under the National Water Act and the Water Services Act, the Department has steadily strengthened its oversight through these programmes, first introduced with the Blue Drop and Green Drop Reports in 2008, and later expanded with the No Drop programme in 2014.

The release of these reports marks a critical moment for transparency, accountability and the ongoing effort to secure safe and sustainable water services for all South Africans

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Banquet Hall, Steve Tshwete Local Municipality

For media confirmations please contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

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