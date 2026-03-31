SLASH, LENNON, QUEEN, BOWIE, OASIS, BIGGIE, WINEHOUSE & MORE MUSIC MEMORABILIA: STRIKES A CHORD IN UPCOMING $2M AUCTION

JOHN LENNON AND YOKO ONO John Lennon-Autographed and Annotated Double Fantasy Promotional Poster – One of The Last Four Items He Signed, 1980 (Sold With Audio Proof)

The sale spans genres, generations, and defining cultural moments. Each lot offers collectors a tangible connection to the artists and performances that helped shape the soundtrack of our lives.” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- George Michael’s “Faith” Jacket – One of the largest Queen collections ever – Slash’s Guns N’ Roses Tour Guitar – The Last Poster Signed by John Lennon – Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Outfit – Handwritten Lyrics by Paul McCartney & Jimi Hendrix up for sale!Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has announced its next major Music Live Auction, taking place in the UK on April 30, 2026. Bidding will be available to collectors worldwide. The event will feature over 400 lots of rare and sought-after music memorabilia from some of the world’s most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value of $2 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the sale is Slash’s photo-matched, stage-used and autographed Gibson Les Paul ‘59 Custom Shop guitar, played during Guns N' Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour — the first reunion tour featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan since 1993. Stage-played guitars from Slash rarely appear at auction, particularly examples used on tour with Guns N’ Roses. The guitar is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $198,000 - $396,000.Also featured is George Michael’s photo-matched jacket, worn in the music video for his 1987 hit “Faith” and during live performances on the accompanying tour. Distinctive details on the jacket align with well-known photographs taken by Chris Cuffaro during the era, as well as an image captured by Michael Putland backstage during the Japanese and Australasian leg of the tour in February–March 1988. This iconic piece of costume is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $79,200 - $158,400.Among the most significant lots is an autographed large-format promotional poster for John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy, signed on the morning of 8 December 1980, only hours before Lennon’s death. Thought to be the last item he ever autographed, this is the first time the poster has been offered at auction. An accompanying audio recording captures Lennon discussing the signing and retracing his signature in black felt-tip pen after the ballpoint ink failed to set. The lot is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $79,200 - $158,400.The auction also includes a Shure 565 SD award gold microphone presented to Queen and used by Freddie Mercury. The microphone comes directly from the collection of Peter Hince, Queen’s head roadie and Mercury’s personal assistant on tour, to whom it was gifted by Mercury. This is the first example with direct provenance from Hince to be offered at auction. It carries a pre-sale estimate of $39,600 - $79,200.The auction will take place live on Thursday, April 30, 2026, with bidding available online, by telephone, and via absentee bids for collectors worldwide.Propstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London, from April 22 - 25, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close, before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1984768142944 Auction registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/498 Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:GUNS N' ROSES Slash’s Guns N' Roses Photo-Matched Tour Stage-Used and Autographed Gibson Les Paul ‘59 Custom Shop Guitar est. £150,000 - £300,000 ($198,000 - $396,000)GEORGE MICHAEL George Michael's Photo-Matched "Faith" Music Video and Tour Custom La Rocka Leather Jacket est. £60,000 - £120,000 ($79,200 - $158,400)JOHN LENNON AND YOKO ONO John Lennon-Autographed and Annotated Double Fantasy Promotional Poster – One of The Last Four Items He Signed, 1980 (Sold With Audio Proof) est. £60,000 - £120,000 ($79,200 - $158,400)PAUL MCCARTNEY Paul McCartney’s Handwritten “Goodbye” First-Draft Lyrics, 1969 est. £55,000 - £110,000 ($72,600 - $145,200)JIMI HENDRIX Jimi Hendrix, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell-Autographed "51st Anniversary" Handwritten Lyrics, 1967 est. £35,000 - £70,000 ($46,200 - $92,400)QUEEN The Peter Hince Collection: Freddie Mercury's Gold Shure 565 SD Microphone Award Used for 1982 Top of the Pops Performance est. £30,000 - £60,000 ($39,600 - $79,200)DAVID BOWIE Aladdin Sane Concept Cover Vintage Proof Print £25,000 - £50,000 ($33,000 - $66,000)MOTLEY CRUE Nikki Sixx’s Photo-Matched Autographed and Inscribed Stage-Used Schecter J-4 Bass Guitar est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)LIVE AID (1985) Queen, Paul McCartney, George Michael, David Bowie, Elton John and Others Autographed Live Aid Concert Programme and Assorted Production Paperwork est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)OASIS Noel Gallagher’s Les Paul Custom 20th Anniversary Guitar Played During Recording of Standing on the Shoulder of Giants and Heathen Chemistry est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Eurovision Song Contest Composers Award Trophy Presented to Benjamin Alasu For "The Code" by Nemo est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)NOTORIOUS B.I.G. The Notorious B.I.G.’s Custom Leather Jacket Worn in Rhyme & Reason Documentary est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)GUNS N' ROSES Matt Sorum's Played and Autographed Guns N’ Roses Partial Mapex Orion Series Drum Kit est. £8,000 - £16,000 ($10,560 - $21,120)AMY WINEHOUSE Amy Winehouse’s Photo-Matched Fred Perry Cropped Trench Coat est. £4,000 - £8,000 ($5,280 - $10,560)ED SHEERAN Ed Sheeran’s Screen-Matched and Autographed Jacket and Worn Ensemble Pieces from "Shape of You" Music Video est. £3,500 - £7,000 ($4,620 - $9,240)Propstore’s music auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include:LITTLE MIX Set of Four Stage-Worn Saloon Girls Costumes est. £1,500 - £3,000 ($1,980 - $3,960)FOO FIGHTERS Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett-Autographed Photo est. £500 - £1,000 ($660 - $1,320)ABBA Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid-Autographed Photo Book est. £100 - £200 ($132 - $264)Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: “Propstore’s upcoming Music Live Auction brings together some of the most influential names in popular music, from legends such as The Beatles, Queen, George Michael and Jimi Hendrix to modern global stars including Ed Sheeran and Little Mix. Featuring stage-used instruments, handwritten lyrics and iconic performance-worn pieces—including over 60 items from the personal collection of Queen head roadie Peter Hince—the sale spans genres, generations and defining cultural moments. Each lot offers collectors a tangible connection to the artists and performances that helped shape the soundtrack of our lives.”Peter Hince, Queen’s Head Roadie and auction consignor, also commented: “Working with Queen for so many years, I was surrounded by items that travelled the world with us on tour, and used in recording studios - instruments, costumes and equipment that were part of Queen’s live performances and their iconic recorded albums.These items carry wonderful memories from my time with Freddie, Brian, Roger and John. I’m pleased to be offering them through Propstore, where they can now be shared with fans and collectors who appreciate what they represent in Queen’s story.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comPeter Hince will also be available for interviews to discuss his time on the road with Freddie Mercury and Queen, as well as to share stories behind items from his personal collection featured in the auction.Images are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/11g2rnp53b1kscj4md1ki/ADmExtuU0Y31cJz9GIZKU7M?rlkey=mgi1bmg2me1l36z124evnlx81&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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