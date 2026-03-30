Broker Charged With Insider Trading And Obstruction Of Justice

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging RONALD SMITH, formerly a registered broker at a brokerage firm in New York City, with securities fraud, wire fraud, falsification of records, and conspiracy.

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