Employees and Inmates at Citrus County Detention Facility Charged with Bribery and Introduction of Contraband

Tampa, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the unsealing of four indictments charging employees, inmates, and associates of inmates at the Citrus County Detention Facility (CCDF) with bribery and drug-related charges.

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