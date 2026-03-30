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Maryland Man Charged With Defrauding Crypto Exchange Of Over $50 Million In Hacks

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, and Kevin Murphy, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”) San Diego, announced the unsealing of an Indictment charging JONATHAN SPALLETTA, a/k/a “Cthulhon,” a/k/a “Jspalletta,” with computer fraud and money laundering in connection with his hacks of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uranium Finance (“Uranium”).  

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Maryland Man Charged With Defrauding Crypto Exchange Of Over $50 Million In Hacks

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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