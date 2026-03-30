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Armed Cobb County drug dealer who ran from police sentenced to federal prison

Traon Turk, an armed felon and drug dealer who led police on a car chase in Marietta, Georgia, has been sentenced to over seven years in federal prison following his convictions for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

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Armed Cobb County drug dealer who ran from police sentenced to federal prison

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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