Armed Cobb County drug dealer who ran from police sentenced to federal prison

Traon Turk, an armed felon and drug dealer who led police on a car chase in Marietta, Georgia, has been sentenced to over seven years in federal prison following his convictions for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

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