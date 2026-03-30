Bellevue, Washington tax preparer convicted of assisting in the creation of false tax returns

Seattle – A 65-year-old Bellevue, Washington tax preparer was convicted last week of three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false tax returns, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

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