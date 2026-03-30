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Amherst Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Possessing Enormous Child Pornography Collection

BOSTON – An Amherst, Mass. man has been sentenced in federal court in Springfield, Mass. for possessing more than 100,000 files of sexual abuse material (CSAM). The defendant possessed disturbing images of violent acts including a female being shot in the head, a cat in a blender and a dog being beaten to death.

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Amherst Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Possessing Enormous Child Pornography Collection

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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