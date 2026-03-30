Former High School Wrestling Coach Sentenced for Sending Obscene Material to Minor

BOSTON – A Burlington, Mass. man was sentenced on March 26, 2026 for sending obscene material to an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on Kik messenger.

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