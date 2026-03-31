Inc. Names RST Inc. to 2026 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountains for Second Consecutive Year

Founder Ronen Tregerman Leads Continued Growth and Innovation in Beauty Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today announced that RST Inc. has been named to its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains list. This marks the second year in a row that Founder and CEO Ronen Tregerman has led the company to this prestigious recognition of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region.

The Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains list, an extension of the national Inc. 5000, highlights the most successful independent small businesses across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. The rankings provide a data-driven snapshot of the companies driving economic growth, job creation, and innovation in the region.

At the center of RST Inc.’s continued momentum is founder Ronen Tregerman, whose vision has shaped the company into a standout player in both beauty manufacturing and prestige beauty retail. Under his leadership, RST Inc. has built a reputation for launching and scaling next-generation beauty brands.

“From beauty manufacturing to beauty retail, building the next rising stars in beauty starts with us,” said Tregerman. “Being recognized for the second consecutive year is a meaningful milestone. It reflects not only our growth, but our commitment to pushing innovation forward in this industry.”

Between 2022 and 2024, the 69 companies on this year’s list achieved a median growth rate of 118 percent, collectively adding 5,364 jobs and contributing $1.4 billion to the regional economy.

RST Inc. operates in prestige beauty retail, focusing on results-driven products and cutting-edge technologies that elevate performance and consumer experience. Guided by Tregerman’s leadership, the company also serves as a full-service innovation partner, building beauty brands from concept to market with expertise spanning packaging, formulation, product development, brand strategy, and global regulatory compliance.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains, including company profiles and an interactive database, are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.