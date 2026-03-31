Nauphilus.io Celebrates National Leadership Award and Expands AI Innovation with Amazon Web Services Collaboration

Mauricio Perez y Sosa

Recognition of Mauricio Perez y Sosa underscores global momentum in Behavioral AI and scalable cloud-driven solutions

By combining Behavioral Science with AI, we help organizations better understand how people make decisions in order to drive more meaningful insights and real-world impact.” — Mauricio Perez y Sosa, Head of Solutions Architecture & AI

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nauphilus.io, a leader in Behavioral AI innovation, is pleased to announce that Mauricio Perez y Sosa, Head of Solutions Architecture & AI, has been awarded the Premio Nacional de Liderazgo 2026 by Salón de la Fama México. The award recognizes his contributions to advancing artificial intelligence and behavioral technology across Mexico and Latin America.Presented on March 24 in Mexico City, the honor highlights Perez y Sosa’s leadership in integrating Behavioral Science with AI to solve complex organizational challenges. With more than 12 years of experience in data strategy, he has been instrumental in shaping Nauphilus.io’s approach to building human-centered, scalable AI systems.“I’m honored to receive the Premio Nacional de Liderazgo and proud of the work we’re doing at Nauphilus.io,” said Mauricio Perez y Sosa. “This recognition affirms our belief that the future of AI lies in unlocking human behavior at scale. By combining Behavioral Science with AI, we help organizations better understand how people make decisions in order to drive more meaningful insights and real-world impact.”The award comes as Nauphilus.io continues to deepen its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging cloud-native infrastructure to scale its advanced Behavioral AI models. Working closely with AWS experts, the company ensures high-performance deployment, flexibility, and global scalability.This milestone illustrates Nauphilus.io’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem, positioning the company as a technical leader at the intersection of human insight and machine intelligence.About Nauphilus.ioNauphilus.io is a technology firm specializing in the intersection of Behavioral Science and Artificial Intelligence. The company delivers scalable, AI-driven solutions designed to enhance organizational decision-making through deep human insights. By moving beyond traditional automation and focusing on the “Human Element,” Nauphilus.io builds technology that complements human behavior at scale. Powered by high-performance cloud infrastructure, its solutions enable real-world AI execution across industries. Learn more at https://nauphilus.io ###

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