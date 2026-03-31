TENEX.AI Appoints Former Charles Schwab Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Bashar Abouseido as President

Bashar Abouseido, President, TENEX

The CISO Who Chose the Mission

When you can show 98% fewer false positives and response under a minute, security stops being a line item to defend and becomes a capability to brag about. That’s not a feature, that’s the future.” — Bashar Abouseido, President, TENEX

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are leaders who build impressive careers and leaders who build toward something. Bashar Abouseido has spent over two decades doing both and now he’s bringing all of it to TENEX.AI.As Senior Vice President and CISO at Charles Schwab, Bashar sat at the intersection of everything that makes enterprise security both critical and complex. He was responsible for the comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and first-line technology risk management across all Schwab companies; a mandate that encompassed hundreds of security professionals, trillions in assets under management, and one of the most scrutinized regulatory environments in financial services. He led the firm’s security posture through the integration of TD Ameritrade, a consolidation that would have tested any team and any platform.Before Schwab, he held security leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and Rockwell Automation. He has spoken at industry events on the transformative role of AI in helping financial institutions detect, investigate, and respond to threats at scale. He has seen, up close, what happens when the tools aren’t good enough and what becomes possible when they are.Why Bashar Chose TENEXBashar did not have to come to TENEX, someone with his background and track record has options. He chose this company because the mission is real. Not another tool. Not another dashboard. A genuine, AI-native platform built to reduce cybercrime, backed by a team that understands you don't get there without exceptional humans driving exceptional AI. What drew him here was the chance to be on the other side of that table to bring the outcomes he spent a career demanding as a CISO to the CISOs who need them most. Threats stopped, breaches prevented, security teams finally doing the work they were always meant to do. That's what TENEX delivers. And that's what Bashar intends to bring to every enterprise conversation he has from here, not a pitch, but a proof point built for the highest-stakes environments in the world.As President of TENEX, Bashar will shape the strategic direction of a company built for exactly this moment. We are at an inflection point in this fight, the adversaries are scaling, the complexity is growing, and the window to choose AI-native over AI-adjacent is open right now but won't stay open forever. Bashar understands that better than almost anyone. It's why he's here. And it's why the enterprises that matter most are about to find out what security that actually delivers looks like.“I’ve spent my career protecting some of the most complex organizations in the world and every CISO I’ve known has had to fight the same battle, explaining risk to the board, justifying resources, and watching their best people burn out triaging noise instead of stopping real threats. The adversaries aren’t slowing down; they’re scaling and automating and they never stop. The only answer is a platform built to match that and TENEX is the first place I’ve seen AI that genuinely thinks like an elite analyst paired with humans who make it sharper every day. When you can show 98% fewer false positives and a response time under a minute, security stops being a line item to defend and becomes a capability to brag about. That’s not a feature. That’s the future and that’s why I’m here.”— Bashar Abouseido, President, TENEXAI-Native. Human-Led. Together, doing the best work in the fight against cybercrime.

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