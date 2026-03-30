Traffic Advisory: 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival Petalpalooza

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, the National Cherry Blossom Festival PetalPalooza will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 09:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic:

3rd Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

4th Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

4th Street from M Street to Tingey Street, SE (southbound only)

Water Street from 3rd Street to Tingey Street, SE

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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