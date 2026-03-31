Author Liz H. Kelly announces Pre-Sale of ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ Book as Number 1 New Release for Public Relations

To help brands amplify their story, “Award-Winning Publicity” is now available for Pre-Sale as the Number 1 New Release for Public Relations on Amazon with an 8-Step Publicity Process and 8 Media Boosters. To help readers get “earned media” (TV, print, radio and podcasts) by a reporter who features a brand as a news story, “Award-Winning Publicity” provides 8 Media Boosters. Liz H. Kelly wrote “Award-Winning Publicity” to share tips based on her record-breaking American Paper Optics / Eclipse Glasses campaign that won 6 PR industry awards and resulted in 54 TV interviews in only 8.5 months for the client. Based on 20+ years of experience, Bestselling Author and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly uncovers PR strategics and tactics used to secure client coverage on the TODAY Show, CNN, NPR, and in People, Forbes, and Psychology Today in the new “Award-Winning Publicity” book. To help brands magnify and measure the impact of positive press, “Award-Winning Publicity” provides 5 Publicity Story Metrics with award-winning campaign examples.

The new “Award-Winning Publicity” book features the author’s innovative national publicity campaign for eclipse glasses that won 6 PR industry awards.

In "Award-Winning Publicity", Liz H. Kelly breaks down the exact strategies behind real media wins, from national TV to viral campaigns.” — Jess Todtfeld, CSP, former TV Producer at ABC, NBC, and FOX

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help readers get positive press and boost business results, Goody PR Founder, Speaker, and Bestselling Author Liz H. Kelly announces the pre-sale book release of " Award-Winning Publicity : 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story" as the Number 1 New Release for Public Relations on Amazon. This new non-fiction book includes an 8-Step Publicity Process in 8 easy-to-read chapters – and features an award-winning campaign and many other case study media examples.Readers can learn how to get earned media (TV, print, radio and podcasts) that is worth 3x the value of any paid ad. This high-impact publicity can increase a brand’s awareness, trust, and credibility.Based on 20+ years of marketing and PR experience, Liz H. Kelly explains, “‘Award-Winning Publicity’ was inspired by our record-breaking National Publicity Campaign for American Paper Optics/Eclipse Glasses for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that resulted in 54 TV interviews in ONLY 8.5 months on every major news network.”To help readers shine a spotlight on their brand, business or book, Kelly uncovers the innovative approach for this campaign that won 6 PR industry awards, including: Best Publicity Campaign , 2025 Marcom Awards, Platinum- Best Public Relations Program, 2025 Marcom Awards, Platinum- Best Media Relations Campaign, 2024 Bulldog PR Awards, GoldUsing these PR strategies and tactics, Kelly includes helpful tips for readers based on securing coverage for clients on the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NPR and Bloomberg Radio, and feature stories in People, Forbes, Fast Company and Psychology Today.“Award-Winning Publicity” includes 3 Parts, 8 Media Boosters and Bonus Content, including:- PART 1: Build PR Success Strategy – Story Magic and Creative Campaign Boosters- PART 2: Gain Positive Press Value – Media Outreach, Media Training and Media Relations Boosters- PART 3: Magnify and Measure Wins – Digital Marketing, Book Marketing and Top Media Boosters- PLUS: Bonus Content with insights from reporters and industry experts.In addition, this new book highlights the 3 elements of award-winning publicity, which includes:1. Positive press that contributes to a clear and measurable impact on business goals.2. Earned media coverage by a reporter that boosts a brand’s positive sentiment through unique and emotional storytelling.3. A strategic, creative campaign that breaks through the noise with social impact and receives third party validation.The Foreword is written by American Paper Optics CMO Jason Lewin, who explains, “In this ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ book, Liz talks about what it means to build your brand story, and I can tell you firsthand that she lives every chapter of this book. I watched her transform our team through intensive media coaching, turning technical experts into polished spokespeople ready for the spotlight. She didn’t just ‘get us interviews’; she opened doors to industry leaders and key media stakeholders that allowed us to put over 75 million eclipse glasses into the hands of the public.”And in sync with the 2-year anniversary of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, “Award-Winning Publicity” will be published on April 8, 2026 as a paperback and ebook.BOOK REVIEWS“Most people think publicity is about luck, connections, or hiring an expensive PR firm. It is not. In Award-Winning Publicity, Liz H. Kelly breaks down the exact strategies behind real media wins, from national TV to viral campaigns. This book will show you how to turn your story into a powerful engine for credibility, visibility, and growth. If you want more than attention, if you want impact, this is your roadmap.”- Jess Todtfeld, CSP, former TV Producer at ABC, NBC, and FOX, Media Trainer, Speaker, and Author, "Media Secrets"“Award-Winning Publicity breaks down how to elevate your story and your brand using smart, practical media strategies. Liz Kelly’s 8 Media Boosters, paired with real-world case studies, illustrate what works — and why — when it comes to building credibility, visibility, and results through positive publicity.”- P.K. Daniel, veteran journalist, whose work has appeared in publications nationwide, including the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and San Diego Union-TribuneWHERE TO GET THE BOOKAward-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story (April 8, 2026)Pre-Sale on Amazonand/or visitBook Credits:Book Cover Design by Michele WesibartAuthor Headshot Photos by Bader Howar PhotographyABOUT THE AUTHOR: Liz H. Kelly is the Award-Winning Goody PR agency and Goody Business Book Awards CEO/ Founder, Speaker, Podcast Host, and Bestselling Author of 3 books, including Award-Winning Publicity (2026) and 8-Second PR (2022), whose primary mission is to magnify good through the power of positive publicity. With 20+ years of PR and marketing experience, Goody PR specializes in health and wellness, business, entrepreneurs, finance and wealth, leadership and entertainment industry clients. Top media coverage for clients includes the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NPR, and in TIME, People, and Forbes. Kelly is a Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business graduate, autism advocate and a member of the National Press Club. https://goodypr.com

New Award-Winning Publicity Book Cover Reveal at National Press Club

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