NUJ condemns the killing of three journalists in Lebanon

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the targeted killing of three Lebanese journalists in an Israeli drone strike on a media car in Jezzine, southern Lebanon.

Ali Shaib, Fatima Ftouni and Mohammad Ftouni, who worked for the Al-Mayadeen and Al-Manar television channels, were killed in an Israeli military drone strike in Jezzine, southern Lebanon, on 28 March. Al-Mayadeen reported that the journalists were on assignment when their clearly marked press vehicle was targeted.

On 18 March, an Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Mohammad Sherri, Al Manar's political programmes director, and his wife.

Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, expressed condolences to the families of the murdered journalists and joined with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in extending solidarity to our sister Lebanese affiliates, the Lebanese Editors’ Union and the Lebanese Journalists’ Union, in condemning in the strongest possible terms these killings by Israel.

Séamus Dooley said:

“We condemn this latest egregious attack by Israel forces on a clearly marked media van, in clear violation of international law. On Friday, prior to this action the NUJ’s national executive council discovered with grave concern the precarious position of Lebanese journalists and expressed solidarity with our sister affiliates. “Sadly the situation has worsened over the weekend and we join with the IFJ and unions across the globe in condemning without reservation the repeated targeting by Israel of media workers."

The IFJ reported that after the attack, the Israeli military acknowledged that they had targeted and killed journalist Ali Shaib, alleging that he “served as a terrorist in the Hezbollah terror organisation."

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's president, condemned the killing of the journalists as “a blatant crime that violates all the norms and treaties under which journalists enjoy international protection in wars."

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary, said:

“Journalists are civilians protected by international humanitarian law. By deliberately targeting these three media professionals, the State of Israel is once again seriously violating this law. The IFJ demands an independent international investigation so that those responsible can be identified and prosecuted. Impunity for crimes committed against journalists must end, and the United Nations must urgently adopt a Convention against Impunity and for the Protection of Journalists.”

Joseph Al-Qasif, the president of the Lebanese Editors’ Union, said:

“We condemn this massacre perpetrated by Israel against our two male colleagues and our female colleague. This is yet another atrocity against journalists who were carrying out their duty to inform. The targeting of media professionals constitutes a clear-cut crime and a flagrant violation of international standards.”

Elsy Moufarrej, president of the Union of Lebanese Journalists (UJL), added:

“We condemn this clear-cut war crime committed by Israel against journalists on assignment. We call on the Lebanese state to assume its responsibilities and take immediate action: to document the crimes, launch investigations, adopt a law criminalising war crimes and accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.”

The IFJ has issued safety advisories for journalists reporting on the war.

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