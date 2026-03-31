Human Touch® Announces Super Novo 3.0 Massage Chair Now Available for Purchase, Expanding Its Premium Ascent Series

Brand’s Most Advanced AI-Powered Massage Chair Begins Shipping Nationwide, Alongside Super Novo X and Novo Flex Models

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch, a leader in premium massage chair technology and high-performance wellness solutions for more than 45 years, today announced that its newest intelligent massage chair, the Super Novo 3.0 , is now available for purchase and shipping nationwide. Designed to deliver highly personalized, at-home wellness, the chair represents the latest advancement in the brand’s portfolio of recovery solutions.The Super Novo 3.0 combines adaptive Virtual TherapistAI with an upgraded DuoSync dual massage system and Human Touch’s proprietary HT Flex S- and L-Track to deliver synchronized, full-body coverage from neck to glutes. The system dynamically adjusts in real time, refining pressure, motion, and positioning to create a more precise and responsive massage experience with each use. The Super Novo 3.0 is among the most advanced massage chairs available, reflecting Human Touch’s continued focus on precision, performance, and personalization.“At Human Touch, we are focused on making advanced wellness technology more intuitive and accessible for everyday use,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. “With Super Novo 3.0 now available, consumers can experience a new level of personalization where the chair adapts to how you want to feel, whether that’s recovery, relaxation, or stress relief.”The Super Novo 3.0 introduces a streamlined user experience through a wireless touchscreen controller and voice-enabled functionality, allowing users to easily adjust intensity, target zones, heat, and session duration. With up to 38 auto-wellness programs, including immersive Meditation and Yoga Studio experiences, the chair delivers both physical relief and mental relaxation. Integrated Sound by JBLand Bluetooth connectivity further enhance the experience with guided audio and calming soundscapes.The experience is further refined through features such as AcuPointBody Sensing for targeted precision, Cloud Touchair compression for full-body circulation support, and an advanced stretch function with a more restorative zero gravity recline. An auto-extending foot and calf massager completes the system, providing comprehensive, head-to-toe recovery.Human Touch is known for its high-quality massage chairs designed to support daily recovery, relaxation, and long-term wellness. Human Touch massage chairs are widely used to support athletic recovery, muscle relaxation, and overall stress reduction, bringing professional-grade wellness into the home.The Super Novo 3.0 is available in Cream, Gray, and Espresso SōfHyde upholstery and retails for $11,999 at www.humantouch.com and select specialty retailers nationwide.The Super Novo 3.0 arrives alongside other models in Human Touch’s Ascent Series, including: Super Novo X ($15,999) – Human Touch’s flagship model, combining advanced DuoSync technology with expansive design customization, including multiple upholstery and panel options, and signature Teardrop Doors for a refined, furniture-forward aesthetic. Engineered to deliver a synchronized, four-hand massage experience, the chair integrates deep stretching, zero gravity positioning, and immersive JBLaudio for a fully elevated wellness experience consistent with Human Touch’s focus on premium design and therapeutic performance. Novo Flex ($7,999) – A streamlined, high-performance chair featuring 3D and 4D massage programs, full-body stretch functionality, and dual-lumbar heat. Built on the HT Flex S- and L-Track system with zero gravity recline, Novo Flex is designed to provide targeted relief and everyday recovery in a more accessible format.For more information visit https://www.humantouch.com/collections/massage-chairs About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

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