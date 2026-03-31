The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates Partners with Brooklyn Cyclones

The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, a Lodi-based personal injury firm, partners with the Brooklyn Cyclones for an exciting 2026 season.

The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates Is Thrilled To Announce Its New Partnership as a Proud Partner of the Brooklyn Cyclones for the 2026 Season

I’ve always said that I like to do what’s right, and I don't like to lose. We're thrilled to bring that same winning energy to Maimonides Park to support the Cyclones and their incredible fans.” — Peter N. Davis

LODI, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC is excited to announce a thrilling new partnership with the Brooklyn Cyclones. Stepping up to the plate as a Proud Partner, the firm is eager to kick off the new season on Friday, April 3, 2026. This collaboration underscores the firm’s ongoing dedication to community engagement and connecting with local families beyond the courtroom.

As a Proud Partner, the Lodi-based personal injury firm will have a vibrant presence at Maimonides Park, located at 1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 (right next to the iconic Coney Island). Throughout the season, the legal team will host interactive booths at 20 to 40 games, connecting directly with fans and giving away free, exclusive swag to celebrate the festivities.

“Our firm is built on the simple principle of helping people and making sure they are genuinely cared for,” said Founder Peter N. Davis. “Partnering with the Brooklyn Cyclones is a perfect way for us to step out into the community, connect with families, and share in the joy of the game. I’ve always said that I like to do what’s right, and I don't like to lose. We're thrilled to bring that same winning energy to Maimonides Park to support the Cyclones and their incredible fans.”

Baseball fans and community members who cannot make it to the ballpark won't have to miss out on the fun, as the firm will be providing premium social media content all season long. We invite everyone to follow our social media accounts, where we will be making numerous posts dedicated to the Cyclones experience. Our coverage will feature exclusive interviews with the players, conversations with passionate fans, and a fun sit-down with the team's beloved mascot, King Henry. Followers can also look forward to immersive B-roll footage and exciting game action, capturing everything from the exact moment the ball is hit to fans having a great time in the stands, alongside scenic B-roll of the surrounding Coney Island landscape. Be sure to check out our platforms and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Law Offices of Peter N. Davis & Associates, LLC

Attorney Peter N. Davis founded Peter N. Davis and Associates in 1989. Since then, Attorney Davis and our dedicated team have served countless injured individuals and their families in Lodi, New Jersey, and surrounding communities.

We have settled over $1 billion dollars since 1989, we have also helped thousands of clients navigate the difficult legal system to get the money they truly needed to recover from their accidents.

We are fierce advocates for those who have suffered injuries due to the carelessness of another person or entity, and we are proud to fight for justice and compensation for our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.