The Harrison Law Group Warns Against Relying on AI for Injury Case Values

Brett J. Harrison, a Long Island personal injury lawyer, urges accident victims to seek legal counsel over AI estimates.

The Harrison Law Group, A Long Island PI Firm, Cautions Injury Victims That AI Cannot Accurately Determine Case Value Under New York’s Comparative Fault Laws

There is a difference between having information and having applied legal judgment. Our clients are not hiring us for a theory, they’re hiring us to seek maximum compensation for their specific case.” — Brett J. Harrison

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harrison Law Group, P.C., a Long Island-based personal injury firm, is advising accident victims not to rely on artificial intelligence or online search engines to determine the value of their injury claims. While tools like Google and ChatGPT may offer general legal information, the firm emphasizes that no automated system can accurately assess the unique legal and factual issues that determine compensation under New York law.

With more individuals turning to AI platforms for quick answers, the firm has seen a growing number of prospective clients arrive with settlement figures generated online, often based on incomplete or inaccurate assumptions.

“We recently spoke with someone who relied on an online estimate that assumed zero fault on her part,” said Brett J. Harrison, Founder and CEO of The Harrison Law Group, P.C. “But in New York, fault is rarely that simple. Comparative negligence can dramatically reduce the amount someone may recover. Without a proper liability analysis, those numbers are meaningless.”

New York follows a pure comparative fault system, meaning a person’s potential compensation is reduced by their percentage of responsibility for the accident. An online tool may generate a projected value of $250,000 based solely on medical expenses and reported injuries. However, if evidence establishes that the injured party was 40% at fault, the maximum potential recovery could drop to $150,000 before factoring in litigation risks, expert costs, evidentiary issues, or insurance policy limits.

According to The Harrison Law Group, properly valuing a case requires far more than entering injury details into a digital prompt. It demands investigation, strategic positioning, negotiation experience, and a deep understanding of tort law and insurance defense tactics.

“AI can summarize legal concepts, but it cannot apply decades of courtroom experience to your unique facts,” Harrison explained. “There is a difference between having information and having applied legal judgment. Our clients are not hiring us for a theory; they’re hiring us to seek maximum compensation for their specific case.”

The firm notes that liability disputes, witness credibility, accident reconstruction findings, medical documentation, and insurance coverage limitations all influence a claim’s resolution. In some cases, a claim may ultimately be worth more than an online estimate suggests. In others, liability weaknesses could reduce its value or even lead to dismissal if not handled properly.

For more than two decades, Brett J. Harrison has represented injury victims throughout Long Island and the greater New York region. Admitted to practice in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, he focuses on tort litigation involving insurance, automobile accidents, and complex liability matters. The Harrison Law Group works to minimize client fault exposure and build tailored legal strategies designed to maximize recovery.

While online tools may help individuals locate attorneys or learn basic terminology, The Harrison Law Group cautions that determining case value is a legal analysis, not a data entry exercise.

Accident victims are encouraged to consult directly with an experienced New York personal injury attorney before making assumptions about what their case may be worth.

About The Harrison Law Group, P.C.

The Harrison Law Group, P.C. is a well-known and respected personal injury law firm that is exclusively dedicated to handling a wide range of personal injury cases, which include but are not limited to motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall accidents, dog bites, traumatic brain injuries, serious and catastrophic injuries, soft tissue injuries, construction accidents, and many other injury cases.

Our focus is dual—to pursue maximum financial compensation for those we represent, while also assisting them in reconstructing their lives following injury. We have a strong track record of negotiating claims strongly to pursue substantial settlements without protracted legal proceedings, though we are prepared to litigate vigorously when court action is unavoidable.

At the Harrison Law Group, we understand that pursuing favorable resolutions for our clients starts with bringing in the right legal team. Over three decades, our experience and commitment of resources have enabled us to secure successful results against large insurers time and again.

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