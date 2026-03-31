Jason Pearce, Managing Director of Cartamundi APAC. & Herman Ng, Executive Director and CEO of APE APE Macau Bee Playing Cards

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Signs Strategic Agreement with Global Playing Card Brand BEE® in Macau as a Platform to Deepen Asia-Pacific Expansion

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings (SEHK:8400.HK)

MACAU, SAR, MACAO, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE, Stock Code: 8400.HK), a Hong Kong-listed Macau company, together with Cartamundi , a global playing card manufacturing company from Belgium, signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Macau International Environmental Cooperation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) on March 27, 2026. The agreement lays the foundation for introducing advanced sustainable productiontechnologies into Macau, marking the first step in BEE’s journey under the banner “Global Brand• Made in Macau.”The strategic cooperation agreement for the “International Green Production TechnologyIntroduction to Macau” was signed by Herman Ng, Executive Director and CEO of APE, and JasonPearce, Managing Director of Cartamundi APAC. The signing ceremony was witnessed by ElaineWong, Acting Chairperson of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), MacaoSAR; Yang Quanzhou, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Department of the Liaison Officeof the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Hoi Chi Leong, Deputy Director of theEnvironmental Protection Bureau, Macao; Chan Long Seng, Deputy Supervisor of the MacaoChamber of Commerce; alongside Geoffroy de Myttenaere, CFO of Cartamundi Group, and TonyChan, Executive Director and CFO of APE. This milestone signals a forward-looking partnershipthat will align international expertise with Macau’s vision for green innovation and economicdiversification.Herman Ng, Executive Director and CEO of APE, commented: “We are proud to welcomeCartamundi into Macau through this cooperation. This collaboration not only offers our customers amore diversified product range, but also brings internationally renowned brands and advancedproduction technologies to Macau.”Jason Pearce, Managing Director of Cartamundi APAC, added: “Macau’s unique position as agateway to Asia makes it the ideal platform for our next steps. Today’s agreement is only thebeginning of a journey that will bring global innovation closer to Macau.”A Prelude to InnovationWhile today’s signing focuses on the strategic framework, the partners hinted at furtherdevelopments to be unveiled in the coming months. This cooperation represents more than abusiness alliance — it is a commitment to shaping Macau’s role in global sustainability and high-tech industries.Strategic Cooperation Highlights• Sustainable Technology, Made in Macau: Agreement sets the stage for sustainable, high-efficiency production.• Driving Diversification: Integrates hightech and green innovation under Macau’s “One Center,One Platform, One Base” vision.• Gateway to Global Markets: Positions Macau as a hub linking Europe, Portuguese speakingcountries, and Asia.• Commitment to Responsibility: A shared pledge to innovation and a greener future.###About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedAsia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE), established in 2006 and listed on the HongKong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8400.HK), is a leading supplier of electronic gamingequipment and table solutions to cacsinos in Macau and across Asia. In addition to its core gamingbusiness, APE is actively expanding into smart vending solutions in Macau, further contributing tothe region’s innovation economy.Website: apemacau .comAbout CartamundiCartamundi Asia Pacific is part of Cartamundi Group, a seventh-generation family-owned companyheadquartered in Belgium. With a global network of 12 close to market manufacturing facilities,design centers, and sales offices across four continents, Cartamundi partners with leadingIntegrated Resorts worldwide to deliver premium gaming solutions. Its strategy focuses onsustainable, profitable growth, ensuring we preserve our planet and our legacy for generations tocome.Website: cartamundi.comMedia ContactMs. ManPublic Relations, Cartamundi & Asia Pioneer EntertainmentTel/Whatsapp/WeChat: +853 63952307Email: ir@apemacau.com

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