New Research Links Indoor Mold Exposure to Childhood Asthma Risk as Awareness Grows in Augusta

Mold growth identified within an HVAC system during an indoor air quality inspection by EnviroPro 360 at an Augusta-area property.

Study links indoor mold exposure to increased asthma risk in children, drawing attention to indoor air quality issues, especially in areas with high humidity.

Indoor mold exposure is something many people don’t think about until there’s a problem. By the time it’s visible or causing symptoms, it’s usually been there for a while.” — Joseph Galpin, Owner and Certified Inspector for EnviroPro 360

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from a UK-based longitudinal study has identified a link between indoor mold exposure and an increased risk of childhood asthma.

The findings showed that children exposed to significant indoor mold conditions had 85% higher odds of being diagnosed with asthma by age 8, along with measurable reductions in lung function during key stages of development, including declines of approximately 5–6% during adolescence.

While the study was conducted in the United Kingdom, the conditions associated with indoor mold growth are not uncommon in the Southeastern United States, where climate patterns can contribute to persistent indoor moisture.

The Augusta region experiences high humidity levels for much of the year, along with frequent rainfall and seasonal storm activity. These conditions can create environments where moisture accumulates inside homes and buildings, particularly in areas with limited ventilation or prior water intrusion.

Local environmental testing professionals say the issue is often overlooked until it begins to affect health or delay a property transaction.

“Indoor mold exposure is something many people don’t think about until there’s a problem,” said Joseph Galpin, owner of EnviroPro 360, an Augusta-based environmental testing company. “By the time it’s visible or causing symptoms, it’s usually been there for a while.”

Mold growth is typically linked to excess moisture from leaks, elevated humidity, or past water damage and can develop behind walls, under flooring, or in poorly ventilated areas. Because it is not always visible, identifying mold often requires professional inspection and testing.

EnviroPro 360 provides mold testing and indoor air quality assessments for residential and commercial properties throughout Augusta and surrounding areas, including advanced air sampling and particulate analysis used to investigate persistent or unexplained air quality concerns.

The company operates as an IICRC Certified Firm with inspectors holding certifications through IAC2, ACAC, and internationally recognized mold inspection programs. Testing and reporting are performed in accordance with EPA, OSHA, and AIHA standards, with laboratory analysis supporting detailed environmental assessments.

With increased attention on indoor air quality and environmental health, mold testing is becoming a more common step for homeowners, landlords, and businesses seeking clarity about conditions inside their properties. Galpin said inquiries have increased, particularly in cases involving immunocompromised individuals or real estate transactions.

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