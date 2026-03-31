Florida Pedestrian Crisis: Cohen and Cohen Law Fights for Victims

Personal injury attorney Adam Mann at Hollywood, Florida law firm Cohen and Cohen Law explains pedestrian accident victims’ legal rights after an accident.

Cohen & Cohen Law Addresses Florida’s Pedestrian Safety Crisis, Explaining Victims’ Rights Amid Rising Accidents Caused by Distracted Driving and Congestion

Florida’s pedestrian accident statistics are heartbreaking, but behind every number is a family whose life has been upended… Our firm’s priority is to hold negligent drivers accountable…” — Adam Mann

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida remains one of the most dangerous states in the country for pedestrians, with state data consistently revealing a grim reality: more than 10,000 pedestrian crashes occur annually, resulting in hundreds of devastating fatalities. Several critical factors contribute to this ongoing safety crisis, including a rise in distracted driving, the prevalence of high-speed urban corridors, heavy tourism congestion, and limited pedestrian infrastructure in high-traffic areas.

Cohen & Cohen Law, a Hollywood-based personal injury law firm, is deeply committed to highlighting the severe risks pedestrians face on Florida roadways. The firm’s attorneys are stepping forward to explain the legal rights of victims and their families following a serious pedestrian collision, making sure they are not left to navigate the complex legal system alone.

“Florida’s pedestrian accident statistics are heartbreaking, but behind every number is a family whose life has been upended,” said Attorney Adam Mann. “Whether a crash is caused by a distracted driver looking at their phone or someone speeding through a busy tourist corridor, the physical and financial toll on the victim is immense.”

Victims of pedestrian accidents often suffer catastrophic injuries that require extensive medical treatment, long-term rehabilitation, and time away from work. In tragic cases, families are left to cope with wrongful death.

“Our firm’s priority is to hold negligent drivers accountable and pursue just compensation for victims,” Mann added. “We understand the tactics insurance companies use to minimize payouts, and we work tirelessly to pursue the resources our clients need to heal, whether that means negotiating a fair settlement or taking a case to trial.”

Founded in 1970, Cohen & Cohen Law has built its reputation as a family-based firm committed to compassionate, results-driven advocacy. The legal team is ready to guide pedestrian accident victims through the immense challenges they face.

Victims of pedestrian crashes should not face their battles alone. The attorneys at Cohen & Cohen are available for FREE consultations to discuss rights, options, and strategies for recovery.

To learn more about your legal rights after a pedestrian accident, or to schedule a consultation, visit www.cohenandcohenlaw.com or call (954) 983-7100.

About Cohen & Cohen Law

At Cohen & Cohen Law, our mission is to help the injured heal physically, financially, and emotionally from devastating accidents through exceptional legal representation and compassionate care. Founded in 1970, our family-based firm is caring, accessible, and proud of over 50 years of experience serving South Florida. We’re here to be the experience you need and the representation you can trust.

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