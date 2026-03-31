Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 30, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 30, 2026, include the following:

Monday, March 30 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a fireside chat with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp at the 2026 Environmental Council of the States Spring Meeting, JW Marriott Savanah Plant Riverside District, 500 W River Street, Savannah, GA.

Tuesday, March 31 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 31 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Governor’s annual Month of Military Child proclamation presentation, Statehouse, First Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday April 1 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the 2026 South Carolina Innovation Awareness Month – Kickoff Breakfast, The Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the Child Abuse Prevention Month Press Conference, South Carolina Statehouse, First Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, April 4 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Opening of The Cooper, 176 Concord St, Charleston, S.C.

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Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 23, 2026, included:

Monday, March 23

11:30 AM: Agency call.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference - 2026 SC Manufacturing Madness: The Coolest Thing Made in SC, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

1:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Annual Legislative Softball game, Gamecock Baseball Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Trey Walker, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 26

10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Black River State Park dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting, The Meadows at Black River, 6251 US 521, Salters, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Red Cross Reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, March 28

12:00: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 91st Running of The Carolina Cup, The Carolina Cup, 220 Knights Hill Road, Camden, S.C.