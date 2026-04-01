Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content on the Benefits of a Male Tummy Tuck in Los Angeles

Ourian Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles is proud to announce updated content on how men can tackle stubborn stomach fat.

The perception around cosmetic surgery may be that it’s for aesthetic reasons only. But that is actually not true.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery, a top-rated Beverly Hills plastic surgery center at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com , is proud to announce updated content for men living in Los Angeles and environs. Losing stomach fat can be both an aesthetic goal. A male tummy tuck could be the answer to achieve a better-looking abdomen in image-conscious Southern California.“The perception around cosmetic surgery may be that it’s for aesthetic reasons only. But that is actually not true. Of course, Los Angele folks want to look their best, but they also want to live long-term healthy lives. A procedure like a tummy tuck usually combined with better exercise and diet address more than what they want to look like,” says Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. “Visceral fat is a serious health risk. My patients come to me after they’ve done everything in their control to remove it. The 'male tummy tuck' is the cherry on top - making them celebrate their success. I’m here to help them achieve a flatter, healthier stomach.”Los Angeles locals can review the updated content for a male tummy tuck at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/male-tummy-tuck/.Ourian Plastic Surgery is located in Beverly Hills and serves men and women around the Los Angeles area. Cosmetic procedures can include: face lifts, breast reduction https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ ), body lift, and pectoral implants. Dr. Arial Ourian, the clinic’s lead surgeon, specializes in several procedures, including the male tummy tuck. Plastic surgery for the stomach can address both aesthetic and health concerns. The stomach contains two types of fat: visceral and subcutaneous.Dr. Ourian works to encourage his client to live a healthy lifestyle of exercise and nutrition, so that the cosmetic reflects the underlying commitment to healthy living. Liposuction https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/liposuction/ ) can remove the extra subcutaneous and visceral fat. The remaining loose skin can be removed and resculpted to ‘tuck’ back into the waist, providing a flatter midsection.LOS ANGELES LOCALS MAKE IT TO THE ‘FINISH LINE’ AFTER A MALE TUMMY TUCKLocal athletes can train for months before competing in marathons or obstacle races. Preparing for success can require a rigorous schedule, including a strict diet and exercise routine. Many Los Angeles residents may not compete, but still exercise daily to maintain a healthy, strong physique. If the effort has not resulted in a fitter-looking, feeling midsection, the problem may be beyond an individual's control. Removing subcutaneous and visceral fat may need the help of an expert plastic surgeon skilled in the male tummy tuck. The procedure can help an individual cross the ‘finish line’ and achieve a trimmer, healthier stomach.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery is a top-rated practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results. The practice specializes in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They use the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps people achieve their goals and boost self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

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