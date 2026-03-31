Floz Launches Smart Shower on Kickstarter, Bringing Voice Control, Water Savings and Smart Home Tech to Everyday Showers

Floz Smart Shower

Innovative device allows users to control their shower with Alexa or Google Home, monitor water usage, and reduce waste—without expensive renovations.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floz Tech, Inc., today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Floz Smart Showerhead and Smart Shower Adapter on Kickstarter , introducing a breakthrough in smart home technology designed to modernize one of the most overlooked areas of the home: the shower.Unlike current smart shower systems that can cost thousands of dollars and require extensive remodeling, Floz delivers powerful smart functionality at an accessible price point with a simple installation.The Floz system enables users to turn their shower on or off remotely, preheat water to the perfect temperature, and monitor usage in real time—all through voice commands, a mobile app, or automated scheduling.A Smarter, More Efficient Shower ExperienceAt the core of the Floz system is an intelligent electronic valve that gives users full control over their shower experience. With integrations for Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, users can simply say, “Alexa, warm up the shower,” and step into perfectly heated water—eliminating the need to let water run and reducing unnecessary waste.The system also tracks key metrics such as:Shower durationWater usage (gallons/liters)Water temperatureThis data empowers users to make more sustainable choices while helping households reduce water and energy costs.Designed for Real Life (and Real Families)Floz was built with everyday use in mind—especially for families. The system allows users to:Set time limits on showersReceive alerts when showers run too longAutomatically shut off water when limits are reachedThese features make it particularly useful for households looking to reduce water waste and manage usage more effectively.Simple Installation, Universal CompatibilityUnlike traditional smart shower systems that require professional installation, Floz is designed for quick, tool-free setup in minutes.The company offers two product options:Smart Showerhead (all-in-one solution)Smart Shower Adapter (works with existing showerheads)Both options are designed to work with virtually any standard shower, ensuring broad compatibility.Disrupting a High-Cost CategoryFloz enters the market as a disruptive alternative to current smart shower systems, which often cost $3,000–$5,000 and require major renovations. In contrast, Floz offers early Kickstarter pricing starting at $139, with an estimated retail price of up to $299.Built by Proven Hardware InnovatorsFloz was founded by David Gengler and Cameron Gibbs, experienced product developers behind successful innovations such as the ZAGGmate keyboard and Noke smart lock. Their work has earned industry recognition including CES Design & Engineering Awards and Red Dot Awards.Kickstarter Launch DetailsThe Floz Smart Shower is now available on Kickstarter. Early supporters can reserve discounted pricing and receive exclusive launch benefits.Backers who join early will:Lock in the lowest available pricingReceive launch notificationsHelp bring the product to market“We believe the shower is one of the last major parts of the home that hasn’t been meaningfully upgraded,” said David Gengler, Co-Founder and CEO of Floz. “With Floz, we’re bringing smart home convenience, sustainability, and control into a daily routine—without cost or complexity.”

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