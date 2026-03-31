Virgelia Productions Announces 38th Annual Miss Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USA Pageants for 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgelia Productions , Inc. proudly announces the upcoming 38th Annual Miss Asia USA , Miss Teen Asia USA, and Mrs. Asia USA Pageants, continuing its legacy as one of the nation’s most prestigious multicultural pageant platforms celebrating beauty, diversity, and cultural heritage.With nearly four decades of excellence in producing world-class pageants, fashion shows, and special events, Virgelia Productions remains dedicated to empowering women through confidence-building, cultural representation, and global exposure.The Miss Asia USA Pageants celebrate the beauty, talent, and cultural heritage of Asia on an international stage. Each year, contestants from diverse backgrounds come together to showcase not only their elegance and poise, but also their intelligence, leadership, and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.The 2026 competition will feature multiple prestigious titles, including:PAGEANT TITLES:Miss Asia USA, Miss Teen Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USAADDITIONAL SPECIAL PAGEANT AWARDS TITLES:Miss Asia USA California and Mrs. Asia USA CaliforniaMiss Asia USA International and Mrs. Asia USA InternationalMiss Asia Glamour & Mrs. Asia USA GlamourMrs. India USA and Mrs. Global Ambassador, Miss Global AmbassadorMrs. Asia USA UniverseMiss Asia United StatesMiss Asia USA-AmericaMiss Asia USA-GlobalThe highly anticipated coronation event will take place on November 21, 2026, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, located at 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, California.Virgelia Productions continues to provide a powerful platform for women, designers, and businesses to showcase their talents, celebrate cultural heritage, and expand opportunities for networking and professional growth. The organization has remained a leader in the pageant and fashion industry by fostering empowerment, diversity, and excellence.A Message from the President of Virgelia Productions:“With great excitement and heartfelt gratitude, I am proud to share that this year’s pageant marks another meaningful step forward in our mission to inspire, empower, and uplift women across America and around the world.For over three decades, Virgelia Productions has stood as a beacon of opportunity, celebrating the beauty, diversity, and strength of women from all walks of life. This year, we continue that legacy with renewed passion and an even greater vision. Our pageants are not only about crowns and titles—they are about purpose, personal growth, cultural appreciation, and creating a platform where every woman can shine in her own unique way.As we expand our reach globally, we remain deeply committed to fostering an environment where women feel seen, valued, and empowered to pursue their dreams. Through our programs, participants gain confidence, leadership skills, lifelong friendships, and opportunities that extend far beyond the stage. We are proud to cultivate ambassadors who use their voices to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.This year’s pageant promises to be a celebration of excellence, elegance, and empowerment. From showcasing international cultures to highlighting the achievements and aspirations of our delegates, every moment is designed to honor the extraordinary spirit of womanhood. We are especially excited to welcome a new generation of inspiring women who are ready to embrace their journey toward personal and professional growth.In a world that continues to evolve, the importance of unity, compassion, and empowerment has never been greater. At Virgelia Productions, we believe that when women support and uplift one another, incredible transformations happen—not only individually, but collectively.I extend my deepest appreciation to our delegates, supporters, sponsors, and dedicated team who make this vision possible year after year. Your belief in our mission fuels our commitment to excellence.Together, let us continue to celebrate beauty with purpose and uniting our cultures through pageantry and inspire the world.”— Virgelia VillegasPresident, Virgelia ProductionsAbout Virgelia Productions, Inc.:Virgelia Productions is a pioneering pageant and fashion show production company dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment, and cultural exchange through its prestigious events. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in the pageant and fashion industry, providing a global platform for women, designers, and businesses to showcase their talents, celebrate cultural heritage, and expand opportunities for growth and networking.For more information, visit www.VirgeliaProductions.com or contact Virgelia Productions at 818-641-7779 or 1-800-831-9880. Follow @virgeliaproductions on Instagram and VIRGELIA PROD on Facebook for updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

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