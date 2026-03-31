42nd Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Returns to Memphis April 10 and 11 with Soul Country Rodeo Weekend

42nd BPIR Logo BPIR Bull Riding ~ Photo Credit: Ed Miller Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo BPIRF Rodeo for Kidz Sake Margo Wade LaDrew ~ Executive Producer of Soul Country Music Star

Soul country Rodeo Weekend features a total weekend of soul, with 3 events, Rodeo for Kidz Sake, BPIR Rodeo and Soul Country Music Star Regional Competition

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 42nd Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s premier African American touring rodeo association, returns to Memphis, Tennessee for Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, a two-day cultural celebration featuring professional rodeo competition, youth engagement initiatives, and the Soul Country Music Star Memphis Regional Competition as part of its 2026 national tour.

The weekend begins Friday, April 10, 2026, with Rodeo for Kidz Sake (RFKS), the BPIR Foundation’s longstanding youth initiative designed to introduce young people and families to the sport of rodeo and the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls. As part of its continued commitment to education and opportunity, the BPIR Foundation will also award a $2,000 scholarship during

the Memphis weekend to support a deserving student in furthering their academic goals.

Later that evening, the Soul Country Music Star Memphis Regional Competition takes place at the Agricenter International Theater, showcasing emerging Black country music artists competing for advancement to the National Finals in Hollywood, where they compete for the $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to tour nationally with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo takes center stage at the Agricenter International Center Rodeo Arena with performances at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Throughout the weekend, audiences will experience rodeo competition in bareback riding, ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, ladies steer undecorating, barrel racing, junior barrel racing, breakaway roping, and bull riding, complemented by live Soul Country Music Star performances, cultural vendors, and family friendly entertainment that reflect the depth and vibrancy of Black Western heritage.

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, BPIR was created to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls who helped shape the American West. Under the leadership of President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to expand its national footprint while serving as a powerful cultural institution rooted in heritage, excellence, and community.

“BPIR has always represented more than rodeo. It represents culture, history, and community,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham. “Soul Country Rodeo Weekend allows us to celebrate our heritage while welcoming new audiences to experience the spirit and tradition of the rodeo and soul country music.”

The inclusion of Soul Country Music Star reflects BPIR’s continued commitment to connecting sport and culture. Memphis, a city known for its deep musical roots in blues, soul, and rock and roll, provides a fitting backdrop for celebrating both the traditions of the rodeo and the evolving influence of Black country music.

Executive Producer Margo Wade LaDrew added, “Soul Country Music Star creates meaningful opportunities for emerging artists while complementing the cultural platform BPIR has built for more than four decades.”

Tickets and show information are available at billpickettrodeo.com and soulcountrymusic.com. For sponsorships, partnerships, and vendor opportunities, contact the BPIR National Development Team at mladrew@billpickettrodeo.com. For media inquiries, contact press@billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is the nation’s premier African American touring rodeo association. Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West, BPIR is proudly led today by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, making it the only African American touring rodeo association in the world owned and operated by a Black woman. Touring major

cities across the United States annually, BPIR presents world class rodeo competition while serving as a powerful cultural platform advancing national and global awareness of Black Western heritage.

About the BPIR Foundation

The BPIR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo dedicated to education, youth outreach, and preserving the legacy of Black Western heritage. Through scholarships, mentorship initiatives, and community programming such as Rodeo for Kidz Sake, the Foundation works to create meaningful opportunities for young people while advancing awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

About Soul Country Music Star

Soul Country Music Star™ is a premier country music competition and showcase dedicated to uplifting Black country music artists. Founded by Executive Producer Margo Wade LaDrew of Wade & Associates Group, on the principle that country music is a genre for everyone, SCMS highlights the diverse voices that have long contributed to its history while creating new opportunities for rising talent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.