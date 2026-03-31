LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC ANNOUNCES 28TH SEASON UNDER NEW MUSIC DIRECTOR REI HOTODA

Las Vegas Philharmonic Logo Leonard Slatkin and Rei Hotoda at the Las Vegas Philharmonic Announcement

28th Season Spans from Respighi’s The Pines of Rome to Studio Ghibli to Handel’s Messiah

At her debut last May, it was clear to the musicians and board that the Las Vegas Philharmonic had found its next leader. ” — Las Vegas Philharmonic Board Chair Jeri Crawford

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas Philharmonic has announced its 28th season, welcoming Rei Hotoda in her inaugural season as the Music Director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The electrifying 2026 – 2027 season ranges from classical to pops performances, including the return of a reimagined A Very Vegas Christmas under Rei’s baton.

"At her debut last May, it was clear to the musicians and board that the Las Vegas Philharmonic had found its next leader. Technically commanding on the podium and at the keyboard, and so inventive in her music making,” says Las Vegas Philharmonic Board Chair Jeri Crawford. “We’re thrilled to welcome her not just to our stage, but into the hearts of our community as she and her family make Las Vegas their new home.”

“My first full season with the Las Vegas Philharmonic is designed to be bold, and exhilarating. From the brilliance of Holst’s Planets to the sweeping power of Ravel’s, Bolero and the vibrant voice of local composers Michael Torke and Viet Cuong each program invites audiences into a musical journey,” says Music Director Designate Rei Hotoda.

“A central inspiration for this season is Las Vegas itself — a city defined by creativity and energy. We celebrate that spirit by showcasing our extraordinary musician soloists, including Concertmaster De Ann Letourneau and Preston Spisak our Principal Timpanist as well as highlighting other artists from our own community.

“Alongside these discoveries are the great pillars of the repertoire, including Handel’s Messiah and Respighi’s Pines of Rome. These timeless works have defined great orchestras for generations and we are eager to share them with our audiences.”

In her inaugural season as Music Director, Hotoda has crafted compelling and creative programs, continuing the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s tradition of highlighting music’s most acclaimed international artists.

“The Las Vegas Philharmonic’s 27th season was our most successful yet, full of stunning performances and sold out concerts as we completed our search and announced Rei as our new artistic leader,” says Executive Director Alice Sauro. “Bringing Rei’s perspective and energy to our 28th season has been a joy and we’re delighted to have a such a compelling series of programs that will speak to our loyal supporters while connecting with so many new music-lovers in the Las Vegas Valley.”

Special guests for the 2026-2027 season including returning pianist Joyce Yang, Grammy-Award winning pianist Michelle Cann, and former Las Vegas Philharmonic Artistic Consultant and world-renowned conductor Leonard Slatkin.

September 12 and 13 - STUDIO GHIBLI - In Concert!

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

Immerse yourself in the magical worlds of Studio Ghibli as Rei Hotoda opens the season with a vibrant celebration of legendary composer Joe Hisaishi’s richly imaginative, enchanting, and breathtakingly cinematic symphonic music. Audiences of all ages will experience the orchestra in full color: expressive, joyful, and filled with wonder.

October 17 - Rei Conducts Beethoven

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

Michelle Cann, piano

In October, Rei Hotota takes the podium for her inaugural performances featuring Respighi’s thunderous The Pines of Rome with brass blazing from the four corners of The Smith Center. Also, Michelle Cann plays Beethoven’s regal “Emperor” Concerto.

o MICHAEL TORKE Bright Blue Music

o BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor”

- RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome & Pines of Rome

November 21 - Messiah

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

Rejoice Greatly on Thanksgiving Weekend as Rei leads Handel’s glorious Messiah.

December 5 and 6 - A Very Vegas Christmas™

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

New Music Director Rei Hotoda brings her new energy to this all-new edition of Las Vegas’ holiday musical tradition in the holiday decked Reynolds Hall. Sparkling classics and favorites for the season – with plenty of surprises and special guests!

January 16 - Brahms’ First

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

William Hagen, violin

Rei begins the New Year with Brahms’ powerful Symphony No. 1.

- JAMES LEE III Exalted Aspirations (world premiere - dedicated to Rei Hotoda and her inaugural season)

- MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

- BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

February 13 - Ravishing Rachmaninoff

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

For Valentine’s Day, Rei has invited Joyce Yang to perform Rachmaninoff’s ravishing Second Piano Concerto.

- HUANG RUO Folk Songs for Orchestra

- R. STRAUSS Don Juan

- RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2

March 13 - Slatkin conducts The Planets

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

De Ann Letourneau, violin

In March, Leonard Slatkin returns to lead Gustav Holst’s sonic celestial showpiece, The Planets. And concertmaster De Ann Letourneau plays Vaughan Williams’ poetic The Lark Ascending.

- DANIEL SLATKIN Voyager

- VAUGHAN WILLIAMS The Lark Ascending

- HOLST The Planets

April 2 and 3 - POPS! Classic Film with Orchestra

Experience a soon-to-be-announced cinema classic on the giant screen as your Las Vegas Philharmonic performs the magnificent music – LIVE!

May 22 - Season Finale: BOLERO!

Rei Hotoda, Music Director and Conductor

Rei will conclude the season with Ravel’s hypnotic, exotic Bolero, as well as a work featuring the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s principal timpanist, Preston Spisak in collaboration with the principal timpanist of the National Symphony, Jauvon Gilliam. Also on this exciting program is a work by prize-winning and local composer, Viet Cuong.

- Preston Spisak and Jauvon Gilliam, timpani

- MOZART Symphony No. 30

- JAMES OLIVERIO Dynasty – Concerto for Double Timpani

- GABRIELA ORTIZ Kauyumari

- VIET CUONG Next Week’s Trees

- RAVEL Bolero

Season subscriptions to the Las Vegas Philharmonic are available now by visiting lvphil.org. Single tickets will be available soon.

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