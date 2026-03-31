Entrepreneur Coach Institute Launches Financial Coaching Certification to Support Entrepreneurs & Small Business Owners

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12-week Training Program Equips Financial Professionals With Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Drive Revenue Growth

When financial professionals are equipped to coach entrepreneurs effectively, businesses grow stronger, communities thrive and economic opportunity expands.” — Valecia “Dr. V” Dunbar, founder of the Entrepreneur Coach Institute

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs are launching businesses at record rates, yet many still struggle to find advisors who truly understand the financial, operational and cultural realities of building a business. To help close that gap, the Entrepreneur Coach Institute (ECI) has launched a new Entrepreneurial Financial Coach Training Certification program, now open for enrollment.Designed for bookkeepers, accountants, financial coaches and business advisors, the 12-week program equips financial professionals with the practical tools, frameworks and coaching strategies needed to help entrepreneurs strengthen revenue, build financial confidence and grow sustainable businesses.The program is certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) for up to 22.5 continuing coach education hours and was developed by experienced coaching practitioners who understand the real-world challenges entrepreneurs face – particularly women-owned businesses and those led by historically underrepresented founders.“Entrepreneurs don’t just need advice – they need coaches who understand revenue, finances, mindset and the real-life challenges of building a profitable business,” said Valecia “Dr. V” Dunbar, founder of the Entrepreneur Coach Institute. “Financial professionals are already trusted advisors. This program gives them the coaching framework, tools and confidence to help entrepreneurs move from survival to sustainable growth.”Unlike traditional coaching programs that focus primarily on self-actualization and behavior change, ECI’s curriculum combines financial strategy, revenue generation, entrepreneurial leadership and wellness to create a holistic approach to business growth.Participants gain access to 10 in-depth modules delivered over 12 weeks, along with ready-to-use resources, including workbooks, presentations, worksheets and coaching toolkits that can be used immediately with clients.Key curriculum topics include:• Introduction to Financial Coaching• The Entrepreneurial Coaching Approach• The Entrepreneurial Operating Environment• The Coach as Advocate• Entrepreneurial Leadership• Financial Confidence Coaching• Coaching the Woman Entrepreneurial Leader• Entrepreneurial Wellness Coaching• Operating Rhythms for Revenue Growth• Integrating Financial Coaching for the Whole EntrepreneurGraduates leave the program with what ECI describes as an “ecosystem in a box” – practical systems, coaching tools and frameworks designed to help financial professionals evolve from transactional service providers into strategic advisors who can help entrepreneurs grow stronger businesses.Three certification tracks are available and are currently offered in a beta cohort at a discounted rate of $2,950 for the self-paced, 12-week Entrepreneurial Financial Coach Certification, with referral opportunities available for industry partners and agencies. Training can be completed in as little as three to five weeks for both the Entrepreneurial Financial Coach Training and Financial Confidence Coaching certifications.“We created the Entrepreneur Coach Institute to strengthen the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Dr. Dunbar added. “When financial professionals are equipped to coach entrepreneurs effectively, businesses grow stronger, communities thrive and economic opportunity expands.”About Valecia "Dr. V" Dunbar Valecia "Dr. V" Dunbar is a nationally recognized leader in business development and financial coaching. She is a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business alumna and has served as a Florida Business Technical Assistance provider since 2020. Her organization has been an approved Society for Human Resource Management recertification provider since 2019 and an ICF Continuing Coach Education provider since 2022. She is dedicated to building infrastructure and coaching frameworks that support the growth and sustainability of historically underrepresented entrepreneurs.About the Entrepreneur Coach InstituteThe Entrepreneur Coach Institute (ECI) is a professional training organization dedicated to advancing financial and business coaching for entrepreneurs and microenterprises. Through certification programs, practical tools and strategic frameworks, ECI equips coaches, accountants and financial professionals to help business owners grow revenue, build financial confidence and create long-term success. To learn more or enroll, visit entrepreneurcoachinstitute.com.# # #

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