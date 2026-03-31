Outreach Canada Announces Gospel Alive Day, A New National Christian Initiative

Gospel Alive Day invites churches across Canada to come together in unity and celebrate the power of the Gospel.

Gospel Alive Day is about reminding our nation—and ourselves—that the Gospel is not a historical message, but a living reality.” — Chad Bruneski, Executive Director of Outreach Canada

CHILLIWACK, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outreach Canada is pleased to announce the launch of Gospel Alive Day , a new national initiative inviting churches, ministries, and believers across Canada to unite in celebrating the living power of the Gospel.Gospel Alive Day will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, and is designed as a coast-to-coast expression of faith—encouraging churches and Christian communities to boldly proclaim the name of Jesus through worship, prayer, testimony, and public witness.While coordinated nationally, Gospel Alive Day is intentionally decentralized, empowering local churches and ministries to participate in ways that are meaningful within their own communities. Whether through dedicated moments in Sunday services, prayer gatherings, outreach activities, or digital storytelling, Canadians from every region are invited to take part.“Gospel Alive Day is about reminding our nation—and ourselves—that the Gospel is not a historical message, but a living reality,” said Chad Bruneski, Executive Director of Outreach Canada. “At a time when hope feels fragile for many, this day creates space for churches across Canada to stand together and boldly declare that Jesus is alive and active in our communities.”Outreach Canada will serve as the national convener for Gospel Alive Day, working alongside trusted partners to encourage participation, share stories of impact, and amplify the collective witness of the Canadian Church. The initiative will include coordinated media outreach, church and ministry toolkits, and opportunities for national storytelling in the lead-up to June 28.Gospel Alive Day is not a one-time event, but the beginning of a growing movement—one that seeks to celebrate what God is already doing across Canada and to inspire greater unity, courage, and Gospel-centered engagement in the years ahead.Churches, ministries, and Christian organizations interested in participating will receive resources to help them engage their congregations and communities while maintaining local autonomy and creativity.More details, including participation resources and national updates, will be released in the coming months.About Outreach CanadaOutreach Canada is a national Christian organization committed to strengthening and mobilizing the Church to engage Canada with the Gospel. Through collaboration, innovation, and faith-filled leadership, Outreach Canada works to support ministries, leaders, and initiatives that bring hope and transformation to communities across the nation.

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