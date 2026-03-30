All C’s Collector’s Showcase Returns With A Three-Day Celebration of Collecting and Community

All C's Booth at the Fall 2025 Aurora Rise Collector's Showcase

We wanted to create an environment where the 'old school' hobby feel meets the scale of a modern convention,” — James Farnsworth, All C's Collectibles Owner

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All C’s Collectibles is proud to announce the return of the All C’s Collector’s Showcase, taking over the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center from Friday, April 3, through Sunday, April 5, 2026. This premier Spring event brings together collectors of all kinds, including: sports cards, TCG Cards, comic books, coins, vintage toys, andmore for an expansive weekend of trading, gaming, and giving back.Spanning over 32,000 square feet, this year’s showcase is bigger than ever, featuring over 20 Topps licensed artists and over 300 vendor tables. Highlights include guests Tony Moy and Daniel Govar and the return of our Garbage Island, a specialty zone for Garbage Pail Kids fans featuring an amazing lineup of official Garbage Pail Kids artists.Event Highlights:● Diverse Vendor Hall: Over 300 tables featuring sports cards (modern and vintage), Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, One Piece TCG, comic books, coins, toys, and more.● Live Auction: On Saturday, April 4, attendees can participate in a high-energy live auction beginning at 4:00 PM (viewing starts at 3:00 PM).● Silent Auction: On Sunday, April 5, the Aurora Rise Charity auction begins at 10:00 AM and runs until 3:00 PM.● Charity Driven: Presented by Aurora Rise, 100% of the silent auction proceeds and a portion of live auction bids will go directly to supporting the Aurora Rise scholarship program.● Free Admission & Parking: In a commitment to making the hobby accessible to everyone, both admission to the showcase and parking at the fairgrounds are completely free for all ages.Show Hours:● Friday, April 3: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM● Saturday, April 4: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Auction ends approx. 7:00 PM)● Sunday, April 5: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM"We wanted to create an environment where the 'old school' hobby feel meets the scale of a modern convention," said the event organizers. "By keeping admission free and partnering with Aurora Rise, we’re ensuring that our passion for collecting also serves a greater purpose of supporting our neighbors in Aurora."The showcase will also host local comic shops and businesses, fostering a "shop local" atmosphere within the collectible community. For those interested in late-breaking vendor opportunities, a limited number of inner booth spots have been made available.Location: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center25690 East Quincy AvenueAurora, CO 80016For more information, visit www.allcscollectibles.com or contact All C’s Collectibles at303-751-6882.About All C’s Collectibles: Based in Aurora and Centennial, Colorado, All C’s Collectibles is astaple of the Rocky Mountain hobby scene, specializing in coins, cards, comics, and gamingsince 1988.

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