TrackStar AI Named Finalist in Banking Tech Awards USA 2026 for Best AI Solution — Customer Focus & Engagement

named a finalist in the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA

TrackStar AI was recognized for its flagship platform, Revelar

In my years at Equifax and across the financial services industry, I have watched lenders leave significant value on the table because their data was incomplete” — Mark Edward Miller, CEO of TrackStar AI and former President of Equifax.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by fintech industry veteran and former Equifax President Mark Edward Miller, TrackStar AI's Revelar platform is transforming how lenders engage borrowers — 30 million records processed, 160% lift in financial wellness engagement, and 3.4 million credit errors uncovered in a single deployment.TrackStar AI, a leading B2B artificial intelligence platform for the lending and credit industry, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA in the category of Best AI Solution — Customer Focus & Engagement. Presented annually by Informa Connect and FinTech Futures, the Banking Tech Awards USA is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in U.S. financial technology.The awards ceremony will be held on May 28, 2026, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City, drawing together the leading innovators, executives, and decision-makers across banking and fintech.About the RecognitionTrackStar AI was recognized for its flagship platform, Revelar — a cloud-based, machine learning solution that helps national lenders, credit bureaus, and financial institutions unlock the power of alternative data and predictive analytics. The Best AI Solution — Customer Focus & Engagement category honors companies delivering meaningful, measurable impact on the customers and communities that financial institutions serve.The results speak directly to that standard. Revelar has processed more than 30 million records across its enterprise-scale platform, generated a 160% increase in financial wellness engagement for clients, and in one landmark deployment, scanned 20+ million historical credit reports to uncover 3.4 million consumers carrying previously unknown credit file errors. Those findings translated directly into re-engagement opportunities, customer acquisition cost reduction, and expanded lending volume for the client.Executive Quotes"Being named a finalist in the Banking Tech Awards USA is a meaningful validation of what we have been building," said Clint Lotz, President & Founder of TrackStar AI. "Revelar was designed to give lenders a complete picture of their applicants — not just the data that traditional models capture, but the full story. When that leads to 30 million records processed and a 160% increase in financial wellness engagement, that is the customer focus we are most proud of.""In my years at Equifax and across the financial services industry, I have watched lenders leave significant value on the table because their data was incomplete," said Mark Edward Miller, CEO of TrackStar AI and former President of Equifax. "TrackStar AI exists to close that gap. This recognition confirms that the industry is ready to move beyond legacy credit models — and we are ready to lead that shift."Platform Results at a Glance• 30 million+ records processed across TrackStar AI's enterprise-scale cloud platform• 160% increase in financial wellness engagement delivered for lending clients• 3.4 million credit file errors uncovered in a single client deployment (Best Egg)• 35% reduction in loan approval times reported by clients using Revelar• Seamless deployment via secure Docker container and API — live in weeks, zero data movement, 100% secureAbout TrackStar AITrackStar AI is a business-to-business software company specializing in cloud-based, machine learning solutions for the lending and credit industries. Trusted by national lenders and credit bureaus, TrackStar AI develops tools that improve approvals, reduce risk, and optimize customer acquisition. By transforming millions of data points into actionable insights, TrackStar AI empowers lenders to expand their markets and create new revenue opportunities.TrackStar AI is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. Learn more at trackstar.ai.

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