Clermont, White County, GA (March 30, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Justin Edge, age 25, of Clermont, White County, Georgia, with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In June of 2024, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a request from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The initial investigation began when the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Edge’s arrest at the Lumpkin County Department of Community Supervision Office.

Edge was arrested on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and booked into the White County Jail.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Dahlonega Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed withinthe GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.