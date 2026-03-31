Prepared Canada Corp. Releases March 2026 Monthly Update with New Videos and Articles

Prepared Canada March 2026 Long Form Videos Prepared Canada March 2026 Shorts Prepared Canada March 2026 Articles

These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

By practicing risk analysis and critical thinking these skills, people will become more resilient and will be empowered to make better decisions that align with their interests.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its monthly content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released six long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, crisis management, analytical reasoning, and Canadian regulatory issues:

● Is AI Art ACTUALLY a Risk?

https://youtu.be/fVkNG7EeH0c

This video brings discussion on how to potentially inform policy surrounding AI, and the reality of how it effects Job Security, Copyright, Environmental Concerns, and the potential future.

● A Simple Explanation of what's going on in Iran

https://youtu.be/4t2QOPv8YZg

This video talks about what you should consider as the Iran conflict continues. Additionally, it goes into more detail on some of the history and reason why this conflict is occurring.

● Why should we care about Global Warming?

https://youtu.be/bqS1RCPd4_8

This video defines the reasons why Global Warming matters to experts, and how it is always being considered.

● Do Businesses have to deal with Big Seasonal Issues?

https://youtu.be/ejkEjq7WdGQ

This video is a quick answer to the above describing the potential hazards that arise with seasonal change.

● How to Prepare for a Disaster

https://youtu.be/DZDyvRVMIfA

This is a thought-provoking video, prompting the viewer with the questions they should consider in preparation of potential disasters.

● The “Fluid” Donation Situation is Crazy

https://youtu.be/WxslSaM5hcQ

Referencing a recent news report, this video calls back to the previous highlight on the issue with anonymous sperm donation in Canada.

● 56 Minutes of Bird Feeder ASMR

https://youtu.be/3m0pxjIMc9Q

This is 56 minutes of Bird Feeder b-roll to relax with.

First Aid: Basic Life Support

In addition to its content, Prepared Canada has released five videos related to the contents of a “Basic Life Support” level First Aid course: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnyoMb8QXqHADKXDPIhPN1Sa

This playlist covers:

● Basic Life Support Theory

● Multi-Rescuer CPR and Bag Valve Mask skills

● Child Resuscitation

● Infant Resuscitation

● Jaw Thrust Technique

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

https://www.tiktok.com/@preparedcanada

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website during the month. Three articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while another focuses on a separate international and policy-related topic:

● Exploring the Risks of AI Art

https://www.prepared.ca/post/exploring-the-risks-of-ai-art

This article explores how Job Security and Intellectual Property is affected by AI

● Exploring the Risks of AI Art – Part 2

https://www.prepared.ca/post/exploring-the-risks-of-ai-art-part-2

Following the previous, this article talks about AI’s resource use, as well as a note on the “Terminator Problem”

● Expert Advice Versus Politics

https://www.prepared.ca/post/expert-advice-versus-politics

This article explores why it is so difficult for many people to have productive conversations about policy, change, or ideas in general

● Basic Disaster Planning for Families

https://www.prepared.ca/post/basic-disaster-planning-for-families

This article prompts the reader with the questions that should be considered when preparing for potential disasters.

Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis on our website and Youtube. and https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada.

Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

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