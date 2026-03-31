Prepared Canada Corp. Releases March 2026 Monthly Update with New Videos and Articles
These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its monthly content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.
New Video Content
As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released six long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, crisis management, analytical reasoning, and Canadian regulatory issues:
● Is AI Art ACTUALLY a Risk?
https://youtu.be/fVkNG7EeH0c
This video brings discussion on how to potentially inform policy surrounding AI, and the reality of how it effects Job Security, Copyright, Environmental Concerns, and the potential future.
● A Simple Explanation of what's going on in Iran
https://youtu.be/4t2QOPv8YZg
This video talks about what you should consider as the Iran conflict continues. Additionally, it goes into more detail on some of the history and reason why this conflict is occurring.
● Why should we care about Global Warming?
https://youtu.be/bqS1RCPd4_8
This video defines the reasons why Global Warming matters to experts, and how it is always being considered.
● Do Businesses have to deal with Big Seasonal Issues?
https://youtu.be/ejkEjq7WdGQ
This video is a quick answer to the above describing the potential hazards that arise with seasonal change.
● How to Prepare for a Disaster
https://youtu.be/DZDyvRVMIfA
This is a thought-provoking video, prompting the viewer with the questions they should consider in preparation of potential disasters.
● The “Fluid” Donation Situation is Crazy
https://youtu.be/WxslSaM5hcQ
Referencing a recent news report, this video calls back to the previous highlight on the issue with anonymous sperm donation in Canada.
● 56 Minutes of Bird Feeder ASMR
https://youtu.be/3m0pxjIMc9Q
This is 56 minutes of Bird Feeder b-roll to relax with.
First Aid: Basic Life Support
In addition to its content, Prepared Canada has released five videos related to the contents of a “Basic Life Support” level First Aid course: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnyoMb8QXqHADKXDPIhPN1Sa
This playlist covers:
● Basic Life Support Theory
● Multi-Rescuer CPR and Bag Valve Mask skills
● Child Resuscitation
● Infant Resuscitation
● Jaw Thrust Technique
Short-Form Video Releases
In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.
The full collection of short-form videos is available at:
https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts
https://www.tiktok.com/@preparedcanada
Website Articles
Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website during the month. Three articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while another focuses on a separate international and policy-related topic:
● Exploring the Risks of AI Art
https://www.prepared.ca/post/exploring-the-risks-of-ai-art
This article explores how Job Security and Intellectual Property is affected by AI
● Exploring the Risks of AI Art – Part 2
https://www.prepared.ca/post/exploring-the-risks-of-ai-art-part-2
Following the previous, this article talks about AI’s resource use, as well as a note on the “Terminator Problem”
● Expert Advice Versus Politics
https://www.prepared.ca/post/expert-advice-versus-politics
This article explores why it is so difficult for many people to have productive conversations about policy, change, or ideas in general
● Basic Disaster Planning for Families
https://www.prepared.ca/post/basic-disaster-planning-for-families
This article prompts the reader with the questions that should be considered when preparing for potential disasters.
Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis on our website and Youtube. and https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada.
Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.
Alex Vezina
Prepared Canada Corp.
+ +1 9055018180
email us here
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