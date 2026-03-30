Speaker of the WV House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discuss the WV Small Business Growth Act during the latest episode of “Just Three Questions!”

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent recording of "Just Three Questions!", WV Secretary of State Kris Warner had a conversation with Roger Hanshaw, the Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates and the third ranking constitutional officer in the state. Speaker Hanshaw and Secretary Warner discussed the newly established WV Small Business Growth Act and additional opportunities for business owners as a result of the 60-day legislative session.

The WV Small Business Growth Act will be rolled out later this year and provide financial support to existing businesses. Speaker Hanshaw said, "This is one of the things we're proudest of this year...We're expecting with great fanfare all 134 delegates and senators to be pushing out information into their local communities."

Secretary Warner said, "This addresses a need business owners have expressed. The new funding stream will provide capital for business owners to scale their operations without interrupting the day-to-day business."

"Sometimes there are local West Virginia home grown businesses that just need a little help, just need a little push, and that's the West Virginia Small Business Growth Act." Speaker Hanshaw added.

﻿The conversation with Speaker Hanshaw also included funding opportunities for upskilling employees, and assistance for childcare providers and families. Speaker Hanshaw's segment and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.

From Left to Right: WV Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner

“Just Three Questions!” with WV Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs is an interview program hosted by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. The series is designed to inform West Virginians about services and resources available to entrepreneurs and business owners. The program also identifies economic drivers in the state. Secretary Warner is a former small business owner and entrepreneur that developed enterprise centers in Monongalia, Preston and Barbour counties. Prior to being elected Secretary of State in 2024, Secretary Warner served as WV State Director of the USDA Rural Development and Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority.

Disclaimer: The content of this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the West Virginia Secretary of State of any specific product, service, or entity.