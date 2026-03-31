Former Skidmore College President Philip A. Glotzbach Offers Graduation-Season Guidance for Students and Families

"Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life" by Philip A. Glotzbach—A timely and essential guide empowering students to navigate today’s challenges, build resilience, and cultivate the skills needed for success in college a

As commencement approaches, a seasoned higher education leader reflects on how students can make the most of the college experience—and the freedom it brings.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As high school seniors prepare to graduate and families navigate the transition to college, former Skidmore College president Philip A. Glotzbach is offering a steady, experience-based perspective on one of life’s most consequential life stages.Glotzbach is the author of "Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life", a practical guide for students entering college and for the parents supporting them. Drawing on decades of experience in higher education, the book encourages students to see college not simply as a pathway to employment, but as a formative period of intellectual growth, independence, and self-discovery.“College is one of the few moments in life when young people are given both meaningful freedom and real responsibility,” said Glotzbach. “How they choose to use that freedom—academically, socially, and personally—can shape not just four years, but the direction of their lives.”That message has particular resonance this spring, as students await decisions and make final choices. In recent months, Glotzbach has continued to engage with students and families through writing and speaking, including a recent talk at Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York.He is also a regular contributor to Grown & Flown, where his recent articles have addressed topics including college admissions anxiety, choosing a major, and how parents can support students through moments of uncertainty. He has also authored multiple articles for The Fulcrum on higher education and civic life.“Where a student goes to college matters far less than how that student engages once there,” he said. “Students who take ownership of their education—who are willing to explore, to question, and to take intellectual risks—are the ones who benefit most from the experience.”For parents, Glotzbach emphasizes perspective during a season that can feel high-stakes. “This is a time to support, not to steer,” he said. “Helping students develop confidence in their own decision-making is one of the most important things a parent can do.”As commencement ceremonies approach nationwide, Embrace Your Freedom is finding renewed relevance among families seeking a clear, grounded guide to the college years.For more information about Embrace Your Freedom, visit:Available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org and your favorite local bookstore.Selected Praise for Embrace Your Freedom“If you’re a student or parent on the journey to college, use this book as both a roadmap and a spark for conversations.”– Angel B. Pérez, CEO, National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC)“…..Embrace Your Freedom is a valuable tool for all new students, their parents, and those who teach and advise them. Recommending -- or even requiring -- this book would be a wise choice for any institution committed to helping students understand the purpose and potential of their college experience.” - Robert A. Scott, HigherEdJobs.com“This book is truly fabulous – it made me want to start college all over again. I love it! I want to buy copies for all the students and parents I work with.”– Judy Campbell, Founder, Emeritus College CounselingAbout Philip A. GlotzbachPhilip A. Glotzbach served as president of Skidmore College from 2003 to 2020. A philosopher by training, he previously served as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Redlands and taught for fifteen years at Denison University. He holds degrees from the University of Notre Dame and Yale University.He is the author of "Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life" and a regular contributor to Grown & Flown, where he writes about the college transition, parenting, and student development. His recent work also includes commentary on civic life and higher education, as well as public talks and media appearances.

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