Fashion, Film & Wellness: Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening and Panel Spotlight Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Fashion, Film & Wellness Event Featuring Devil Wears Prada 2 and Expert Panel Discussion Highlights Triple Negative Breast Cancer Awareness

Events like this help bring together education, advocacy and community. We're honored to partner with remarkable panelists to raise awareness and support patients and families navigating this disease.” — Arlene Brothers, Executive Director

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An inspiring evening of conversation, connection, and entertainment will bring together medical experts, advocates, and survivors to raise awareness and critical funding support for triple negative breast cancer during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The special fundraising event will feature a thought-provoking panel discussion exploring triple negative breast cancer from both medical and personal perspectives. Panelists will discuss advancements in treatment, risk awareness, and early detection, while also addressing the emotional impact of diagnosis and the importance of maintaining confidence, identity, and mental well-being throughout the cancer journey. The evening will conclude with dinner and a screening of the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“Events like this help bring together education, advocacy, and community—three things that are vital for those affected by triple negative breast cancer,” said Arlene Brothers, Executive Director of the TNBC Foundation. “We are honored to partner with such remarkable panelists to raise awareness and support patients and families navigating this disease.”

The panel will feature Carson Kressley, Emmy-winning television personality, stylist, and author; Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, Medical Oncologist with Valley Health System; and breast cancer survivor and advocate Melissa Berry, founder of Cancer Fashionista.

The discussion will be moderated by Carissa Lawson, CBS News On-Air Contributing News Anchor, who will guide the conversation through both the clinical and human aspects of the disease.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please visit our event website here contact arlene@tnbcfoundation.org.

About Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (TNBC Foundation) is a credible source for triple negative breast cancer information, a catalyst for science and patient advocacy and a caring community with meaningful services for patients and their families.

The TNBC Foundation was founded in 2006 in honor of Nancy Block-Zenna, a young woman who was diagnosed at age 35 with triple negative breast cancer and passed away two and a half years later in 2007. In response to Nancy’s diagnosis, her close friends launched the TNBC Foundation to raise awareness and support research in the area of triple negative breast cancer.

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