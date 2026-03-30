National Psoriasis Foundation’s Fleur de Cure Chicago Raises Critical Funds to Advance the Mission

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) welcomed more than 250 supporters, advocates, and leaders in health care to its annual Fleur de Cure Chicago on March 19, 2026. The inspiring evening brought together a passionate community committed to accelerating research, advancing advocacy, and bettering the lives of anyone impacted by psoriatic disease.Held at Aba & The Dalcy, NPF’s Fleur de Cure Chicago raised more than $200,000 to support the mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.The evening highlighted the power of community and celebrated individuals and partners whose leadership and dedication are advancing the mission in meaningful ways.Honoring Leaders in the CommunityNPF proudly recognized this year’s honorees for their outstanding contributions:• Dr. Angela Crowley – Rheumatology Provider Award• JangMi Johnson, DMSc, PA-C – Advanced Practice Provider Award• Beckie Menzie – Ambassador AwardEach honoree was recognized for their compassion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to impact within the psoriatic disease community and beyond.The success of Fleur de Cure Chicago was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including:• Presenting Sponsor: Johnson & Johnson• Flourish Sponsor: AbbVie• Progress Sponsors: Lilly, Organon and UCB• Reception Sponsor: ISDPA - Illinois Society of Dermatology Physician AssistantsTheir partnership plays a vital role in fueling research, expanding educational resources, and ensuring patients and families have access to critical support.Funds raised through Fleur de Cure directly support groundbreaking research initiatives, including efforts to develop diagnostic tools for psoriatic arthritis, expand treatment options, and ultimately find a cure for psoriatic disease.“Fleur de Cure Chicago is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., NPF President and CEO. “Because of this community, we are accelerating progress and bringing hope to millions of people living with psoriatic disease.”The Fleur de Cure and all NPF fundraising events support the vision of a world free from psoriatic disease and its burdens.About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

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