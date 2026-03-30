Mayor Bowser Celebrates More Than a Decade of Delivering Free Rides to Students Across DC, Marks New Milestone of 450,000 Kids Ride Free Cards Distributed

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), and DC Public Schools (DCPS), celebrated a major milestone in the District’s Kids Ride Free program: the distribution of more than 450,000 cards to students across Washington, DC. This achievement underscores the District’s continued commitment to ensuring that transportation is never a barrier to education or opportunity.

“Thirteen years ago, when I was on the Council, I made a commitment to students and families to ensure transportation would never stand in the way of a child’s success. We created Kids Ride Free, we later expanded it to the trains, and because of the success of this program, families are saving hundreds of dollars per child every year and we’re keeping DC affordable for more families,” said Mayor Bowser. “Today, we mark 450,000 cards and counting, nearly $115 million invested, and 60 million trips taken.”

Together, Mayor Bowser and District leaders also unveiled the winner of the 2026-27 Kids Ride Free card design contest: NaTaya Bond, an 11th grade student from Coolidge Senior High School whose design featuring DC’s iconic cherry blossoms will be on Kids Ride Free cards starting September 30, 2026.

Since 2018, when Kids Ride Free switched to using Metro cards instead of school ID cards, the District has provided more than 450,000 cards to DC students, investing nearly $115 million to enable 60 million no-cost trips on Metro Bus and Metro Rail. Mayor Bowser first created Kids Ride Free in 2013 as a Councilmember to provide free Metro Bus rides to District youth. In 2015, in her first budget as Mayor, she expanded the program to include Metro Rail as well. The program remains a cornerstone of the District’s efforts to expand equitable access to education, enrichment activities, and workforce opportunities. Since its inception, Kids Ride Free has provided more than 650,000 unique students free transportation to help them get to school, afterschool programs, and other productive activities in all eight wards. The program saves DC families an average of $810 per year, per student, eliminating a key cost for parents.

Through Kids Ride Free, eligible students ages 5 to 21 enrolled in DC schools can ride Metro Bus and Metro Rail at no cost within the District using a physical Smart Trip card or Apple Wallet Smart Trip card. Cards are issued free of charge through school ID administrators, ensuring easy and consistent access throughout the school year.

“On any given school day, tens of thousands of students rely on Metro,” said Metro CEO and General Manager Randy Clarke. “That’s a responsibility we take seriously. We’re proud to partner with the District to deliver safe and reliable service that students and families can count on.”

“This milestone reflects years of intentional investment by Mayor Bowser, one that builds a transportation system that works for everyone — especially our students,” said Sharon Kershbaum, Director of the District Department of Transportation. “The Kids Ride Free Program is not just about getting from point A to point B. It is about reliability, independence, and access. Every ride represents a student getting to school on time, participating in enrichment, and staying connected to their community.”

In School Year 2025-2026 alone, the Bowser Administration invested $15.7 million in Kids Ride Free, demonstrating the Mayor’s commitment to the future of the program and DC’s young people. To best support students’ needs, the Kids Ride Free program continues to evolve with modern technology. Students can now add mobile Smart Trip cards to their Apple Wallet, allowing for seamless, contactless travel across the District’s transit system. Current cards remain valid through September 30, 2026, ensuring uninterrupted access as students transition into the next school year.

“In a district where so many of our scholars use public transportation, the Kids Ride Free program helps students get to school safely and ready to learn,” said DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “I am grateful for our partners at DDOT and Metro who connect our young people not only to school but also to afterschool programming, dual enrollment opportunities, internships, and jobs that put them on a path to success after graduation.”

To obtain a card, students and families should contact their school’s ID administrator. For more information about Kids Ride Free program, visit ddot.dc.gov/page/kids-ride-free-program.

Mayor Bowser remains committed to developing alternative transportation options for DC. Since 2015, the District has added 59 miles of bike lanes, including 36 miles of protected lanes. Additionally, over the past decade, the Bowser Administration has more than doubled the number of Capital Bikeshare stations in the city, from 200 to 411 stations, and DC now has nearly 70 miles of trails for residents to enjoy. And the District operates both the Capital Bikeshare for High School program and the Capital Bikeshare University Membership program, which give DC’s young people a safe, healthy, and environmentally friendly way to get where they’re going.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser