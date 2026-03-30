Spring Turkey Season 2026 Opens with Junior Hunt April 11-12, Regular Season Beginning April 18

March 30, 2026

Turkey, photo by Leonardo Pecora, submitted to the 2021 Maryland DNR Photo Contest

Maryland’s statewide spring wild turkey season opens this month, beginning with the Junior Turkey Hunt on April 11. The regular spring turkey season opens for all hunters on April 18 and runs through May 23.

The Maryland DNR Summer Wild Turkey Observation Survey documented above-average reproductive success during the summer of 2024 in most regions. As a result, hunters may encounter more two-year-old-birds, which often translates into more gobbling and higher hunter success. Encounters with one-year-old gobblers, known as jakes, may be less common due to poor reproduction last summer. Local populations can vary, however, and scouting is always recommended.

“Wild turkey numbers continue to be healthy throughout much of Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Spring turkey season is a great time to be outdoors. The weather is often pleasant, and the sound of gobbling birds can make for an unforgettable hunt.”

The Junior Turkey Hunt is open to licensed hunters aged 16 years and younger, provided they are accompanied by an unarmed adult (age 21 or older) with a valid Maryland hunting license. The Junior Turkey Hunt takes place April 11 statewide and continues on Sunday, April 12 in select counties.

During the first part of the regular hunting season, April 18 through May 9, hunting is permitted from one half-hour before sunrise until noon. Throughout the remainder of the season, May 10 through May 23, and during the Junior Turkey Hunt, hunting hours are one half-hour before sunrise until sunset.

The daily bag limit for the spring season is one bearded turkey, with a season bag limit of two bearded turkeys. Hunting is permitted on Sundays in certain counties. Complete regulations, including Sunday hunting dates, hunting license information, and check-in procedures can be found on the Maryland DNR website.

DNR also reminds hunters to always prioritize safety when turkey hunting. Guidelines to follow are:

Keep decoys out of sight until reaching a safe location with good visibility from all directions.

Never hide directly behind a decoy or use one to stalk birds.

Always remain aware of your surroundings and assume other hunters may be nearby, even on private property.

More turkey hunting safety tips can be found on the department’s website.