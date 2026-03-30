Southbound movement at 46th Avenue SE ramp to close Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. — Motorists traveling on Memorial Highway should be prepared for a temporary closure affecting traffic at the 46th Avenue Southeast intersection beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

The southbound movement from the Interstate 94/Bismarck Expressway exit ramp to 46th Avenue Southeast will be closed through April 22 to allow crews to complete concrete work at the intersection.

Traffic exiting onto 46th Avenue Southeast will not be able to travel south. Drivers will still be able to turn right onto Memorial Highway but will not be able to continue south on 46th Avenue Southeast. Motorists needing to access 46th Avenue Southeast southbound are encouraged to use the McKenzie Drive interchange as an alternate route.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the closure.

Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and are reminded to stay alert, watch for signage and follow posted directions to help maintain safety for both drivers and crews during this phase of construction.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.