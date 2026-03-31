Inc. Names RST Inc to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountains

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains list had a median growth rate of 118 percent.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that RST Inc has been ranked on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Rocky Mountains. The region includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Rocky Mountains economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

RST Inc. Founder and CEO Ronen Tregerman said, “From beauty manufacturing to beauty retail, building the next rising stars in beauty starts with us.”

“We are incredibly thrilled to have received this honor for the second consecutive year,” Tregerman added. “I am proud of our team and look forward to continue advancing innovation in this space.”

Between 2022 and 2024, these 69 private companies had a median growth rate of 118 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 5,364 jobs and $1.4 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

RST INC operates in prestige beauty retail, focusing on results-driven products and cutting-edge technologies that redefine performance and the consumer experience. Alongside its retail presence, the company is a full-service innovator dedicated to building beauty brands from concept to market. The company expertise spanning packaging, design, formulation, product development, brand strategy, global regulatory compliance and prestige beauty retail.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.





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