Algorhythm Holdings Joins B2i Digital as Featured Company to Share the SemiCab AI Logistics Story With Investors

Company Serves as Sole Technology Partner Powering India's National Digital Freight Exchange With 40+ Member Companies The company's results include 10% reductions in transportation spend, a 70% reduction in empty miles, and a 20% improvement in on-time delivery.

Algorhythm Holdings' AI-Powered Platform Has Reduced Empty Freight Miles by 70% and Transportation Spend by 10% for Fortune 500 Shippers

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME)

Algorhythm Holdings gives investors direct exposure to SemiCab's AI logistics platform at a point where the business is gaining real traction with Fortune 500 shippers in both the U.S. and India.” — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital , Inc. is pleased to announce that Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. Algorhythm Holdings is a leading AI technology company focused on identifying, building, and scaling high-impact software and AI platforms. The company's flagship investment is SemiCab, an AI-powered logistics platform designed to optimize freight movement across large shipper networks.Learn more about Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. at the B2i Digital Featured Companies profile: https://b2idigital.com/algorhythm-holdings-1 SemiCab addresses a foundational inefficiency in the global trucking industry. One in three trucks on the road runs empty, generating roughly 400 billion empty miles and an estimated $984 billion in wasted shipping expense annually in a $2.8 trillion industry. Rather than automating legacy processes the way traditional and digital freight brokers have done, SemiCab uses AI to reconstruct the shipping network in real time, connecting loads and lanes across multiple shippers to keep trucks full and moving. The company's results include 10% reductions in transportation spend, a 70% reduction in empty miles, and a 20% improvement in on-time delivery. The platform has been stress-tested across 500,000 loads, 10,000 domiciles, and $100 billion in annual freight.SemiCab is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including P&G, Kellogg's, Mondelez, Unilever, and Coca-Cola, to provide its AI-powered logistics services to their India subsidiaries. In India, SemiCab is the sole technology partner powering the National Digital Freight Exchange (NDFE), a collaborative industry platform with more than 40 member companies. In the past 12 months, SemiCab has launched 8 new pilot programs, added 4 new Fortune 500 companies, and secured 6 multi-million dollar contract expansions, including a Q4 2025 award exceeding $6 million in annual commitment."Algorhythm Holdings gives investors direct exposure to SemiCab's AI logistics platform at a point where the business is gaining real traction with Fortune 500 shippers in both the U.S. and India," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. "The revenue acceleration, the NDFE sole partnership in India, and the breadth of the client base are the kind of proof points that resonate across the investor community.""We welcome B2i Digital's support as we expand awareness of Algorhythm Holdings and the SemiCab platform among retail and institutional investors," said Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings. "Our technology is delivering measurable results for the world's largest shippers, and we look forward to telling that story to a broader audience."About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comB2i Digital Featured Companies: https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies About Algorhythm Holdings, Inc.Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com Algorhythm Holdings Contact Information:investors@algoholdings.comTel. 954.800.0425Disclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. B2i Digital and its affiliates may receive compensation from the company profiled in this communication. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. Investing in the securities of emerging growth companies involves a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. Investors should review the company’s SEC filings and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.Media:

The team at B2i Digital welcomes Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME) as a new Featured Company.

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