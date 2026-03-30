JobElephant Recognized for Innovation in Job Advertising and Excellence in Client Success

Company named finalist in two categories of Digital Job Advertising Excellence Awards

These nominations reflect our commitment to delivering solutions that not only advance the industry but also drive measurable results for our clients.” — Michael Ang, CEO of JobElephant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobElephant, a leading recruitment advertising technology company, has been named a finalist in two categories of The Digital Job Advertising Excellence Awards (DJAx Awards). The company earned recognition in the Excellence in Client Success and Support - Niche Job Advertiser category and the Innovation in Job Advertising - Supplier category, with winners to be announced on May 14 at the awards ceremony in London."Being named a finalist demonstrates how we've successfully balanced innovation with service excellence," said Michael Ang, CEO of JobElephant. "These nominations reflect our commitment to delivering solutions that not only advance the industry but also drive measurable results for our clients."The DJAx Awards maintain rigorous judging standards that make finalist status a significant industry achievement. Each entry undergoes independent evaluation by at least three expert judges drawn from seasoned job board leaders, digital recruitment innovators, and senior industry practitioners who score submissions using consistent criteria and weighted scoring matrices. Judges work independently to prevent bias and cannot assess categories where they have existing business relationships with entrants. Only entries meeting minimum benchmark scores advance to the shortlist.The Innovation recognition highlights JobElephant's solutions that address the fragmentation of recruitment technology where job boards operate independently from applicant tracking systems, creating inefficiencies that cost organizations time, money, and top candidates. JobElephant introduced Surus for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) integration and JobStats, a real-time Business Intelligence (BI) dashboard that tracks performance from view to hire. JobStats connects Apptrkr and Surus data in Microsoft Power BI, giving customizable, shareable dashboards across recruiting teams. This technology provides transparency and end-to-end visibility into the hiring funnel, enabling clients to make informed advertising decisions.The Excellence in Client Success nomination celebrates JobElephant's customer success team. The team builds tailored media plans that leverage Horton, JobElephant's proprietary predictive analytics tool, to guide ad spend toward the highest-performing job boards and publications. This approach enables organizations to optimize their recruitment advertising investments while attracting diverse, qualified candidates across higher education, government, nonprofit, and healthcare sectors.JobElephant continues to address recruitment technology fragmentation through innovative solutions and remains dedicated to helping clients achieve maximum ROI through its proprietary Hortonpredictive analytics tool and personalized customer success approach. To learn more about JobElephant, visit www.jobelephant.com

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