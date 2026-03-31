TransPak Expands Its Great Place to Work™ Cert. Across the U.S. and Asia, Reflecting a Global People-First Culture

TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse

An environment where employees feel valued is essential to collaboration, innovation, and problem-solving, which are key to any successful business.” — Bert Inch, CEO of TransPak

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransPak is proud to announce that it has earned Great Place To WorkCertification™ in the U.S. and multiple international regions— recognition based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience.In the U.S., 87% of TransPak employees said the company is a great place to work, far higher than the 57% average among U.S.-based companies.Internationally, TransPak has received Great Place to Workcertifications in China, the Philippines, South Korea, and Taiwan, further underscoring its global commitment to employee well-being and engagement.Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive stronger business performance, higher retention, and increased innovation.“Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By earning this recognition, it’s clear that TransPak stands out as one of the top companies to work for, offering a truly great workplace for its employees.”International employee feedback reflects a strong sense of pride, engagement, and confidence across the organization:Based on results from Great Place To Work’s confidential employee survey, more than 90% of TransPak employees reported strong levels of pride, trust, and belonging across global teams. When asked about their experience, 86% said they take pride in the company’s accomplishments, feel supported with the right tools and resources to do their jobs well, and believe they are treated fairly regardless of role, age, or race. Nearly all respondents described TransPak as a great place to work—well above the global benchmark.“An environment where employees feel valued is essential to collaboration, innovation, and problem-solving, which are key to any successful business.” said Bert Inch, CEO of TransPak. “As a family business, we’ve always worked hard to be a 'great place to work', so we’re especially grateful for this recognition.”TransPak’s culture is rooted in collaboration, ownership, and customer focus. As a woman- and family-owned company with more than 70 years of experience, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the scale of a global organization, empowering employees to solve complex challenges and grow alongside the company.According to Great Place To Workresearch, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at Certified™ companies are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to feel they are paid fairly, share in company profits, and have equitable opportunities for advancement.WE’RE HIRINGLooking to grow your career at a company that puts people first? Explore open roles at https://www.transpak.com/life-at-transpak/ About TransPakHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging, and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, woman- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified ™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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