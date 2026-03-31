North Country Limousine Opens 2026 Wine Tour Reservations for Long Island’s North Fork

North Country Limo premium vineyard limo service with priority reservations

Suffolk County’s Premier Luxury Transportation Company Offers Group Winery Tours to the North Fork’s Best Vineyards

Springtime on the East End is ideal for guests who prefer a slower pace without the crowds. We are here to help people see the best of the North Fork in luxury and style.” — James Snider

SELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury transportation specialist, North Country Limousine , has officially opened 2026 reservations for its popular North Fork Winery Tours. Local vineyards are preparing for bud break, a period of frantic activity when dormant vines spring back to life. Spring is the insider’s season when visitors can experience New York’s wine country without the peak-season congestion of summer or early autumn.Known for its extensive local knowledge and connections within the wine community, North Country Limousine offers time-saving and comfort benefits through an in-house logistics team and a fleet of luxury vehicles. Guests will spend more time on vineyard patios and inside tasting rooms, rather than losing time in transit.Visitors are advised to book as early as possible to ensure reservations are available.PRIORITY VINEYARD ACCESS AND CURATED WINE TOUR LOGISTICSNorth Country Limousine offers a flexible booking model to accommodate both meticulous planners and spontaneous travelers. The company maintains direct partnerships with several of the region’s most iconic estates, including Duck Walk Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, and Jason’s Vineyard. This gives direct access to priority reservations, a crucial advantage as the North Fork’s popularity surges.For those with specific palates, North Country Limousine offers customized transportation itineraries to any vineyard on the North or South Fork. This allows tour guests to self-book and choose their destinations at well-known estates like Raphael, Baiting Hollow, Macari Vineyards, and Pugliese Vineyards. A specialist team will manage the complex logistics of timing and route planning.LUXURY WINE TOUR TRANSPORTATION FOR ANY SIZE GROUPRecognizing that the perfect tour means something different for every group, North Country Limousine has a luxury fleet scaled for versatility. Vehicle options accommodate intimate travel for parties of 2 to large groups of 54 passengers.• Executive Town Cars and SUVs for intimate pairings and small groups (2 - 6 Passengers).• Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans with Limo Layouts and Transit Vans for mid-sized Groups (12 - 15 Passengers).• Party Buses and Custom Coach Buses (Up to 54 Passengers).Vehicles are selected based on group size, unless specifically requested. The service is door-to-door, and pricing includes any tolls and fees.THE ADVANTAGE OF BOOKING WINE TOURS IN THE SPRINGWine tour guests will benefit from intimate spring tours with fewer guests on the estates. Spring is the best time to engage with winery staff. Winemakers and estate owners are often on-site during bud break to prepare for the growing season. Featured wineries host local food trucks, allowing guests to pair estate-grown vintages with unique culinary offerings.“Our goal is to remove the logistical obstacles of Long Island wine tours while offering guests unique experiences,” said the owner of North Country Limousine. “Springtime is ideal for guests who prefer a slower pace without the crowds. We are here to help people see the best of the North Fork in luxury and style.”Guests can submit a preferred itinerary online or call North Country Limousine for custom recommendations and assistance with booking.LONG ISLAND WINE TOUR FAQQ: How Long Does a North Fork Wine Tour Take?A: Tours typically take 6 - 8 hours. Tours are usually limited to 2 or 3 estates to allow ample time for tasting and travel between locations.Q: What is the Benefit of Choosing a Partnered Winery Tour?With direct access to priority reservations at Pindar, Jason’s, and Duck Walk Vineyards, North Country Limousine ensures guests can visit popular wineries, even during busy periods.ABOUT NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINENorth Country Limousine has served Long Island and the NY Tri-State Area for over 30 years with TLC/DOT-compliant airport chauffeur services, event transport, and luxury winery tours. The company offers versatile transport solutions to streamline any vineyard tour experience. All drivers undergo a background check and frequent drug testing to ensure your safety.

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