Criminal Defense Firm Michael & Associates Reports Winning 2025 Jury Trial Record Across DWI, Assault, and Theft Cases

Michael & Associates recorded 65% favorable or partially favorable jury trial outcomes in 2025, including a 50% outright win rate and a 63% DWI trial win rate

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael & Associates, a criminal defense law firm serving clients in Texas, Tennessee, and California, announced its 2025 criminal jury trial results, highlighting a high number of acquittals, dismissals, and other favorable outcomes across a range of charges.According to internal case data from 2025, the firm achieved wins or favorable outcomes in approximately 65% of trials. These results include not guilty verdicts, dismissals, directed verdicts, reductions to lesser charges, and hung juries.The firm also recorded an outright win rate of 50%. This is defined as cases resulting in not-guilty verdicts, dismissals after jeopardy attached, or directed verdicts.For comparison, Pew Research Center reports that the average trial conviction rate is about 82.6%, while the average acquittal rate at trial is about 17.4%.STRONG DWI JURY TRIAL RESULTS IN 2025Michael & Associates also reported a winning trial record in driving while intoxicated (DWI) jury trials in 2025:--63.6% win rate (acquittals, dismissals, directed verdicts)--36% conviction rate for DWI trials, reflecting a strong record of acquittals and dismissals in contested DWI cases--Cases involving repeat and enhanced DWI chargesFor comparison, data from the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and Texas Judicial Branch show that, on average, between 60% and 80% of DWI trials in Texas end in convictions, while 20% to 40% result in acquittals, dismissals, or other favorable or partially favorable outcomes.“Our internal case data shows that we win DWI trials at a high rate," said Ben Michael, Founder and Managing Partner of Michael & Associates. “We prepare every case for trial from day one and are ready to challenge the evidence when it matters.”2025 CRIMINAL JURY TRIAL RESULTS ACROSS MULTIPLE CHARGESThe firm’s 2025 case results included trials involving DWI (including second offenses and enhanced charges), theft of property, assault and aggravated assault, intoxication assault, and arson.In addition to acquittals and dismissals, the firm reported outcomes such as hung juries and reductions to lesser-included offenses in more serious felony cases.“Trials carry real risk, and not every case ends in a full acquittal,” Michael said. “But we consistently secure strong results, whether that means a dismissal, a not guilty verdict, or a meaningful reduction.”TRIAL-FOCUSED CRIMINAL DEFENSE STRATEGYMichael & Associates approaches every case with trial-readiness in mind. Attorneys maintain low caseloads and prepare each case as if it will be presented to a jury.That approach allows the firm to pursue strong outcomes in contested and high-stakes cases, including DWI, felony assault, theft, and other serious charges, Michael said.ABOUT MICHAEL & ASSOCIATESMichael & Associates is a criminal defense law firm based in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, plus Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California. The firm represents clients in DWI, drug offenses, assault, theft, and other criminal cases. Known for its client-first approach and trial experience, the firm focuses on strategic, results-driven defense at every stage.For more information, visit zealousadvocate.com Media Contact:Rebecca StumpfDirector of Research512-855-2886media@zealousadvocate.com

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